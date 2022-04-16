Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers spend Jackie Robinson Day honoring baseball legend’s courage and legacy

Students, faculty and special guests attend a Jackie Robinson mural tribute held at John Muir High School in Pasadena on Friday. The Dodgers celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier before their 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

All 30 Major League Baseball clubs celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

But no team did it quite like the Dodgers.

In the morning, David Price and Mookie Betts were out in the community; Price at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena, reading the book “I Am Jackie Robinson” to students; Betts at Robinson’s nearby alma mater, John Muir High School, helping unveil a mural of Robinson in the campus’ courtyard.

“Walking around and seeing where he played baseball and where he walked to class, it’s just neat,” Betts said. “[The whole day] is kind of like a holiday here. It’s a holiday everywhere, but it’s a little more here.”

In the afternoon, the team donned its No. 42 jerseys and walked to the center-field plaza at Dodger Stadium, gathering around a statue of Robinson during an address from his son, David.

“To have David here today, knowing that there’s going to be 42 jerseys all over the ballpark and everyone in baseball is going to be wearing blue jerseys with the No. 42, it’s special,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “What he did was incredible, but we’ve got to do him right by keep going.”

