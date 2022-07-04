Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, analysis, start time

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías works against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías works against the Colorado Rockies on June 29 in Denver.
Julio Urías gets the start on the mound as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 

The Dodgers (49-29) are coming off a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres and hope to bounce back with a win over the Colorado Rockies (35-44) at Dodger Stadium. The three-game series opener is set for 6:10 p.m. PDT and will air on SportsNet LA. LHP Julio Urías (6-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, while LHP Kyle Freeman (4-5) will start for Colorado.

Here’s what you need to know

Craig Kimbrel’s blown save costs Dodgers four-game sweep of Padres

By Jack Harris

Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel gathers his composure after being hit by a line drive.
Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel gathers his composure after being hit by a line drive in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
There was a comebacker, then a backbreaker.

Thirty-five innings of lifeless baseball from the San Diego Padres lineup this weekend, then one hapless inning from the Dodgers bullpen on Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers might have won the four-game series against their division rivals, but they still squandered an opportunity for what could have been a massive midseason sweep Sunday, blowing a late lead in the weekend finale to lose 4-2 in front of 42,633 at Dodger Stadium.

Craig Kimbrel gave up the deciding runs, blowing his third save out of the last seven opportunities after Jake Cronenworth reached on a line drive that drilled Kimbrel in the back, Luke Voit hit a game-tying double off the top of the wall in left and Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead single into right.

Catcher Austin Barnes agrees to two-year, $7-million contract extension with Dodgers

By Jack Harris

Dodgers' Austin Barnes celebrates his run on the single by Gavin Lux with Mookie Betts.
Dodgers’ Austin Barnes, right, celebrates his run on the single by Gavin Lux with Mookie Betts, left, against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Dodgers’ second-longest tenured position player will be staying in Los Angeles for at least another couple years.

On Sunday, the team agreed to a two-year contract extension with catcher Austin Barnes worth $7 million guaranteed, keeping the eight-year veteran under contract with the team through the 2024 season.

“They approached me a couple weeks ago [about an extension],” said Barnes, who was set to become a free agent this winter. “It just made sense. I wanted to be here. This is a great group of guys and I believe in what’s happening in this organization. So it’s great to be here for another two years.”

