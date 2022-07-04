Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, analysis, start time

Craig Kimbrel’s blown save costs Dodgers four-game sweep of Padres
There was a comebacker, then a backbreaker.
Thirty-five innings of lifeless baseball from the San Diego Padres lineup this weekend, then one hapless inning from the Dodgers bullpen on Sunday afternoon.
The Dodgers might have won the four-game series against their division rivals, but they still squandered an opportunity for what could have been a massive midseason sweep Sunday, blowing a late lead in the weekend finale to lose 4-2 in front of 42,633 at Dodger Stadium.
Craig Kimbrel gave up the deciding runs, blowing his third save out of the last seven opportunities after Jake Cronenworth reached on a line drive that drilled Kimbrel in the back, Luke Voit hit a game-tying double off the top of the wall in left and Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead single into right.
Catcher Austin Barnes agrees to two-year, $7-million contract extension with Dodgers
The Dodgers’ second-longest tenured position player will be staying in Los Angeles for at least another couple years.
On Sunday, the team agreed to a two-year contract extension with catcher Austin Barnes worth $7 million guaranteed, keeping the eight-year veteran under contract with the team through the 2024 season.
“They approached me a couple weeks ago [about an extension],” said Barnes, who was set to become a free agent this winter. “It just made sense. I wanted to be here. This is a great group of guys and I believe in what’s happening in this organization. So it’s great to be here for another two years.”