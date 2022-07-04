Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, analysis, start time

Craig Kimbrel’s blown save costs Dodgers four-game sweep of Padres

Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel gathers his composure after being hit by a line drive in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There was a comebacker, then a backbreaker.

Thirty-five innings of lifeless baseball from the San Diego Padres lineup this weekend, then one hapless inning from the Dodgers bullpen on Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers might have won the four-game series against their division rivals, but they still squandered an opportunity for what could have been a massive midseason sweep Sunday, blowing a late lead in the weekend finale to lose 4-2 in front of 42,633 at Dodger Stadium.

Craig Kimbrel gave up the deciding runs, blowing his third save out of the last seven opportunities after Jake Cronenworth reached on a line drive that drilled Kimbrel in the back, Luke Voit hit a game-tying double off the top of the wall in left and Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead single into right.

