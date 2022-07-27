Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:
Dodgers get two big reminders of what a mega-trade with Nationals costs in 8-3 loss
Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, the über prospects the Dodgers traded a year ago to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, were the Washington Nationals’ battery Tuesday night.
Watching them toil for the last-place Nationals in an 8-3 win over the Dodgers, the questions were obvious although the answers are not. At least not yet.
Which team won the deal? Or was it a wash?
At the time, it looked like a steal for the Dodgers. But they didn’t reach the World Series and Scherzer didn’t re-sign. Turner, a free agent after this season, is playing at the level of a most valuable player, but wouldn’t the Dodgers need to win the World Series for the trade to be worth giving up arguably their top two prospects?