Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to the plate during the first inning.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney returns to the mound for the Dodgers as they look to avoid being swept by the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT.

By Hans Tesselaar
Houston Mitchell

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share

Dodgers get two big reminders of what a mega-trade with Nationals costs in 8-3 loss

By Steve Henson

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray delivers against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, the über prospects the Dodgers traded a year ago to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, were the Washington Nationals’ battery Tuesday night.

Watching them toil for the last-place Nationals in an 8-3 win over the Dodgers, the questions were obvious although the answers are not. At least not yet.

Which team won the deal? Or was it a wash?

At the time, it looked like a steal for the Dodgers. But they didn’t reach the World Series and Scherzer didn’t re-sign. Turner, a free agent after this season, is playing at the level of a most valuable player, but wouldn’t the Dodgers need to win the World Series for the trade to be worth giving up arguably their top two prospects?

Read more >>>

Share