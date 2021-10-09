Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 2 NLDS: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Julio Urías’ role for Dodgers this postseason is clear: He’s a starter
SAN FRANCISCO — It was a familiar sight.
A crisp October night. The late innings of a playoff game. And Julio Urías warming up in the Dodgers’ bullpen.
For the last several years, such has been the left-hander’s role with the Dodgers this time of year, transitioning to the bullpen to pitch leverage innings with the season on the line.
And if not for Chris Taylor’s walk-off home run Wednesday in the wild-card game, Urías might have been called upon again in the 10th inning.
Instead, Urías watched from the bullpen as the ball sailed into the seats, then turned his attention to his scheduled start Saturday night in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Giants.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants on Saturday
The Dodgers look to get a road split in their best-of-five National League Divisional Series against San Francisco with MLB wins leader Julio Urías on the mound Saturday.
Urias has a lower road ERA than home ERA, earning 13 of his 20 wins away from Los Angeles with a 2.71 ERA compared to a 3.27 home ERA.
The Giants counter with Kevin Gausman, who has a 3.44 ERA in San Francisco compared to a 2.33 on the road. The Giants lost in all three of his home starts since Sept. 1.
The Dodgers opened as -115 favorites at DraftKings. They went as low as -105 on Friday, though the opening total of 7.5 fell to seven overnight with the over having -120 juice.
The Dodgers have won in all 11 of Urías starts since the start of August. The Dodgers have dropped three of his last four starts against the Giants, and San Francisco has won seven of its last nine against the Dodgers.
Dodgers’ offense goes missing in shutout loss to Giants in NLDS Game 1
SAN FRANCISCO — A defeated Walker Buehler put his hands on his knees and looked away, down at the grass, as the hysterical, orange-towel-waving crowd rumbled along a frigid San Francisco Bay. Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn’t over. The Dodgers had two turns to claw back, six outs for the offense to display some semblance of life and topple the San Francisco Giants on Friday. It just felt over.
Buehler understood the moment. Kris Bryant’s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning put the Giants ahead three runs and three runs felt like 30 the way the Dodgers were faltering at the plate.
The Dodgers’ offense — a formidable entity on paper even without the injured Max Muncy — was nowhere to be found at Oracle Park. Logan Webb was toying with them in his first playoff start. The Giants’ bullpen, perhaps the best in the majors, loomed. Runs were precious, and the prospect of the Dodgers scoring any seemed remote.
The Dodgers wound up not plating any, falling 4-0 in the first postseason game in the fabled rivalry’s history five days after the Giants beat them out by a game for the National League West crown. They produced five hits and five groundouts back to Webb. They didn’t have a runner reach third base after the first inning. They’ve scored three runs in 18 innings across two games thus far this postseason.
“We just chased a lot more than we should have,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “If you don’t make adjustments then they’re going to keep going to the well. That was the story.”