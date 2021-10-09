Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 2 NLDS: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Julio Urías’ role for Dodgers this postseason is clear: He’s a starter

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 21. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — It was a familiar sight.

A crisp October night. The late innings of a playoff game. And Julio Urías warming up in the Dodgers’ bullpen.

For the last several years, such has been the left-hander’s role with the Dodgers this time of year, transitioning to the bullpen to pitch leverage innings with the season on the line.

And if not for Chris Taylor’s walk-off home run Wednesday in the wild-card game, Urías might have been called upon again in the 10th inning.

Instead, Urías watched from the bullpen as the ball sailed into the seats, then turned his attention to his scheduled start Saturday night in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Giants.

