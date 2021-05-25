Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers look to extend their seven-game winning streak when they travel to Houston for a two-game set with the Astros, starting Tuesday.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
(David Banks / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Follow along for live updates, news, odds, scores and analysis as the Dodgers (29-18) take on the Houston Astros (26-21) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PDT.

Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 6-3, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers opposite former Dodgers starter Zack Greinke (RHP, 4-1, 3.77 ERA) for the Astros.

Column: Julio Urías pitching at a level that matches his more established Dodgers counterparts

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers during Sunday's win over the San Francisco Giants.
(Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)

This was what the wait was for, this was why the Dodgers treated him as if he were made of glass at certain stages of his career.

Julio Urías is only 24, but declarations about his talent don’t require the use of the future tense anymore.

The former uber-prospect is now an All-Star-caliber pitcher.

Urías pitched the Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, both in a sweep-sealing 11-5 victory at Oracle Park and in the National League West standings.

With a start in which he was perfect for five-plus innings, Urías improved to 7-1, his win total the most in the Dodgers’ decorated rotation and second-most in the entire NL.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros

By Times staff

Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy runs the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Here’s how to watch this week’s two-game series between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).