Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates, news, odds, scores and analysis as the Dodgers (29-18) take on the Houston Astros (26-21) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 6-3, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers opposite former Dodgers starter Zack Greinke (RHP, 4-1, 3.77 ERA) for the Astros.
Column: Julio Urías pitching at a level that matches his more established Dodgers counterparts
This was what the wait was for, this was why the Dodgers treated him as if he were made of glass at certain stages of his career.
Julio Urías is only 24, but declarations about his talent don’t require the use of the future tense anymore.
The former uber-prospect is now an All-Star-caliber pitcher.
Urías pitched the Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, both in a sweep-sealing 11-5 victory at Oracle Park and in the National League West standings.
With a start in which he was perfect for five-plus innings, Urías improved to 7-1, his win total the most in the Dodgers’ decorated rotation and second-most in the entire NL.
