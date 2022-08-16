Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Pepiot is 1-0 with a 3.92 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Ryan Pepiot gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers blank Brewers behind another ace-worthy outing from Julio Urías

By Jack Harris

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers lost Walker Buehler for good on Monday afternoon.

Their 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, however, was a reminder they still might have another ace in the hole.

Hours after the team announced Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery next week, Julio Urías helped soften the blow, grinding through five shutout innings to continue a second-half run as good as almost any pitcher in baseball.

In his last six starts, Urías recorded a 0.95 ERA and perfect 6-0 record. He has flashed renewed life with his fastball and an all-important ability to work out of jams.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share