Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Dodgers blank Brewers behind another ace-worthy outing from Julio Urías

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers lost Walker Buehler for good on Monday afternoon.

Their 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, however, was a reminder they still might have another ace in the hole.

Hours after the team announced Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery next week, Julio Urías helped soften the blow, grinding through five shutout innings to continue a second-half run as good as almost any pitcher in baseball.

In his last six starts, Urías recorded a 0.95 ERA and perfect 6-0 record. He has flashed renewed life with his fastball and an all-important ability to work out of jams.

