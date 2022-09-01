Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers struggle against ace Jacob deGrom in loss to Mets

NEW YORK — Dave Roberts billed it as a potential postseason pitching matchup.

If so, he better hope the Dodgers do a whole lot better against Jacob deGrom in October.

In a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, the Dodgers could never fully crack the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

They were hitless over the first four innings. They didn’t score their first run until the sixth. And, for a team that entered the night leading baseball in most offensive categories, it looked largely overmatched for one of the only times this year.

Read more >>>