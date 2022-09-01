Share
Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks in the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 21.
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks in the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 21. Kershaw will make his first start since Aug 4. on Thursday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw makes his return from injury as the Dodgers look to take the series win against the New York Mets on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Dodgers struggle against ace Jacob deGrom in loss to Mets

By Jack Harris

NEW YORK — Dave Roberts billed it as a potential postseason pitching matchup.

If so, he better hope the Dodgers do a whole lot better against Jacob deGrom in October.

In a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, the Dodgers could never fully crack the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

They were hitless over the first four innings. They didn’t score their first run until the sixth. And, for a team that entered the night leading baseball in most offensive categories, it looked largely overmatched for one of the only times this year.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

