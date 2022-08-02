Dodgers agree to trade with Yankees for slugger Joey Gallo

The Dodgers are in agreement on a trade Tuesday to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees pending a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The Dodgers are reportedly sending pitching prospect Clayton Beeter back in the deal, which was first reported by FanNation.

Gallo, 28, is a two-time All-Star who at times has been one of the most feared left-handed sluggers in the game, with 170 career home runs.

He has struggled, however, since joining the Yankees from the Texas Rangers at last year’s deadline. In 82 games this season, he is batting just .159 and has a .621 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs.

Still, the Dodgers are hoping Gallo can give their lineup a boost, acquiring the pending free agent in a relatively low-cost move in which they will only give up Beeter, the club’s No. 15-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline who has a 5.75 ERA in 18 games at double A this season.

