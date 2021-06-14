Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Tony Gonsolin looks to bounce back at a shaky season debut last week as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at home.

Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
By Times staff
Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

Pitching matchup: Tony Gonsolin (RHP, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers (39-26) opposite Spencer Howard (RHP, 0-1, 4.61 ERA) for the Phillies (32-31).

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Phillies series

By Times staff

Dodgers starting pitcher Phil Bickford delivers during a win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).

ICYMI: Walker Buehler’s dependability proving vital as questions surround Dodgers pitchers

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
The last time Walker Buehler lost a game, pandemics were something that happened in science-fiction movies.

LeBron James hadn’t yet reached the postseason with the Lakers.

Jared Goff and Sean McVay were still viewed as inseparable.

Buehler extended his unbeaten streak to 29 starts Sunday, the right-hander overcoming early control problems to pitch six scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium.

While Clayton Kershaw is the most revered pitcher on the Dodgers and Trevor Bauer the most talked-about, the 26-year-old Buehler has quietly taken on the role as the most consistent.

Read more >>>