Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Tony Gonsolin (RHP, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers (39-26) opposite Spencer Howard (RHP, 0-1, 4.61 ERA) for the Phillies (32-31).
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Phillies series
Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).
ICYMI: Walker Buehler’s dependability proving vital as questions surround Dodgers pitchers
The last time Walker Buehler lost a game, pandemics were something that happened in science-fiction movies.
LeBron James hadn’t yet reached the postseason with the Lakers.
Jared Goff and Sean McVay were still viewed as inseparable.
Buehler extended his unbeaten streak to 29 starts Sunday, the right-hander overcoming early control problems to pitch six scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium.
While Clayton Kershaw is the most revered pitcher on the Dodgers and Trevor Bauer the most talked-about, the 26-year-old Buehler has quietly taken on the role as the most consistent.