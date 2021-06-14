Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Phillies series

Dodgers starting pitcher Phil Bickford delivers during a win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV .

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).