Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis
The Dodgers look to extend their lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West when the two teams renew their budding rivalry on Monday.
Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-game road series against the San Diego Padres. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Julio Urias (LHP, 9-2, 3.54 ERA) will start for the Dodgers opposite former Dodgers starter Yu Darvish (RHP, 6-2, 2.57 ERA) for the Padres.
ICYMI: Dodgers bullpen nearly blows huge lead before edging Diamondbacks in series sweep
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
PHOENIX — The Dodgers were bulldozing the Arizona Diamondbacks through five innings in their 9-8 win Sunday, on their way to a clinical three-game series sweep of the worst team in the majors without a sweat.
They had finally mashed a left-handed starting pitcher — Alex Young gave up five runs in three innings — to build a 9-1 lead and put the Diamondbacks on track for their 17th straight loss. They were confident. So confident that manager Dave Roberts took Justin Turner out of the game in the fifth inning to give him some rest.
Then it nearly all fell apart. The Diamondbacks scored one run in the sixth inning and erupted for six more in the eighth, hammering the soft underbelly of the Dodgers’ bullpen.
Edwin Uceta, called up before the game, yielded three hits, two walks and three runs in the eighth inning before he was pulled with two outs. The suddenly tight score forced Roberts to summon Victor González, one of his three most trusted relievers, for his 29th appearance, a small defeat regardless of the game’s outcome.
How to watch and stream Dodgers vs. Padres this week
Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
Wednesday’s game will be available on ESPN.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers. In the San Diego area, the games can be seen on Bally Sports San Diego. Wednesday’s game will be available on ESPN.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español). In San Diego, the games can be heard on 97.3 FM or 860 AM (Español).