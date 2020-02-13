Alex Verdugo pens a fond farewell to the Dodgers and L.A.

Alex Verdugo has said he chose “Volver Volver” as his walk-up song because of the childhood memories it evokes.

The song has even more memories attached to it as the former Dodgers outfielder starts a new chapter in his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Verdugo specifically mentioned the tune and the enthusiastic response it garnered from Dodgers fans in a lengthy, heartfelt goodbye to L.A. that he posted Thursday morning on Instagram.

“To the fans, to the city. You guys made being a dodger so special in so many ways,” wrote Verdugo, who was sent to Boston as part of the deal that brought Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. “On the field, off the field or just walking down the street you guys made me feel loved and like family.

“I will always cherish the memories of coming up to bat to Volver Volver and hearing the stadium erupt. Then I look around and I see everyone hugging and dancing 💙 Thank you all for making it so easy for me to be myself and to play and express the pure love and joy I have for this game everyday. Please know from the bottom of my heart, you will always be apart of mine.”

Verdugo was selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 draft. After making his big-league debut in 2017, Verdugo made an impact as a rookie in 2019, batting .294 with 12 home runs and an .817 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 106 games. He was placed on the injured list Aug. 6 with a strained oblique, then injured his back during his rehab assignment with the Dodgers’ rookie-level affiliate Sept. 2.

Verdugo ended up missing the rest of the regular season as well as the Dodgers’ season-ending divisional series against the Washington Nationals. Next time he takes the field with many of the players from last season’s team, it will be as a member of the opposing squad.

“LA has been my home and the only organization I’ve ever known, mi familia,” Verdugo wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank everyone in the front office for giving me the opportunity to put on the dodger uniform and live out my dream. I want to thank Doc [Dodgers manager Dave Roberts] for letting me, be me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. To my teammates, coaches, clubhouse staff and trainers, Im going to miss y’all! Thank you guys for helping me grow as a player and a person. Can’t wait to see y’all on the field😉😂"