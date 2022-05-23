What you need to know: The Dodgers (27-13) continue their road swing against the National League East on Monday with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals (14-28). After facing the Philadelphia Phillies in seven of their last 10 games, the last-place Nationals should be a welcomed change of opponent for Los Angeles.

Tyler Anderson takes his 4-0 record to the mound Monday for the Dodgers against the Nationals’ Joan Adon, who has just one victory in eight decisions.

The Dodgers’ slim lead in the National League West got thinner (a half game over San Diego) after their disappointing extra-inning loss Sunday to the Phillies, in which the tying and winning runs scored on an error.

Meanwhile, the Nationals, who had lost seven out of nine games and had scored just six runs in those seven losses, found some run production in Milwaukee on Sunday, salvaging an 8-2 win against the Brewers.

How to watch, stream and listen to the series

Radio: AM KLAC (570), KTNQ (1020) Spanish

Where: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

