Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Sunday recap: Gavin Stone struggles in Dodgers’ wild loss to Rays

Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone delivers during the first inning of an 11-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. (Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Once the ambush started with two outs in the second inning Sunday, Gavin Stone couldn’t make it stop.

In his third career major league start — all against high-octane playoff teams from last year — the Dodgers rookie right-hander got stuck in a spin cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On the verge of escaping an early jam and potentially moving past the rocky start to his outing, the same way he had six days earlier against the Atlanta Braves, Stone instead yielded five straight hits. The Rays exploded for six sudden runs.

By the time the outburst was over, the Dodgers were in a hole they never fully recovered from in an 11-10 loss at Tropicana Field.

