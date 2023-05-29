Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Sunday recap: Gavin Stone struggles in Dodgers’ wild loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Once the ambush started with two outs in the second inning Sunday, Gavin Stone couldn’t make it stop.
In his third career major league start — all against high-octane playoff teams from last year — the Dodgers rookie right-hander got stuck in a spin cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays.
On the verge of escaping an early jam and potentially moving past the rocky start to his outing, the same way he had six days earlier against the Atlanta Braves, Stone instead yielded five straight hits. The Rays exploded for six sudden runs.
By the time the outburst was over, the Dodgers were in a hole they never fully recovered from in an 11-10 loss at Tropicana Field.
The Dodgers return home from a 10-game trip to open a six-game homestand Monday night against the Washington Nationals.
Right-hander Bobby Miller (1-0, 1.80 earned-run average) will make his second major-league start against right-hander Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.32 ERA). Miller had an impressive debut against Atlanta last week when he struck out five and gave up one run over five innings.
Although the Dodgers lost two of three to Tampa Bay over the weekend, Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 17 games with two doubles Sunday. The Dodgers first baseman is 30 for 68 with an average of .449 over the last 17 games.
The Nationals, who are in last place in the National League East at 23-30 and 9 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta, won two of three against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.
The Dodgers hold a 1½-game lead over Arizona in the NL West with a record of 32-22. The club announced infielder Max Muncy will undergo an MRI on Monday after he sustained a hamstring cramp during Sunday’s loss.
