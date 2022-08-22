Dodgers Dugout: Dustin May provides a big boost

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and the Dodgers are on pace to finish 113-49. Of course, no Dodger team that has won more than 100 games has won the World Series, but let’s not mention that.

Before Saturday, Dustin May‘s last start for the Dodgers was May 1, 2021. He left that game after 1 2/3 innings and underwent Tommy John surgery soon after. He started a rehab assignment in triple-A last month, and while he pitched well there, there’s always that doubt in the back of your mind until he faces big-league hitters.

May erased those doubts Saturday, pitching five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

“It’s super exciting to know that I’m back and that I can go get guys out when I need to and that I can get out of a jam when I put myself into one,” May said. “I’m just glad to get the first one out of the way and to know I came out of it healthy and strong, and now I can get ready for the next one.”

The Dodgers did not acquire another starting pitcher at the trade deadline, but if May is back (and it’s unrealistic to expect him to pitch every game like Saturday), then it is almost the same as acquiring another pitcher.

The Dodgers’ postseason rotation looks like this at the moment:

Julio Urías

Tony Gonsolin

Dustin May

Clayton Kershaw?

Andrew Heaney?

Tyler Anderson?

Kershaw is a question mark because he is on the IL, though he says he’ll be back for the postseason. Heaney is a question mark because he has yet to pitch deep into games. Anderson is a question mark because if Kershaw does come back, he figures to be the odd-man out with a four-man rotation because of his experience pitching out of the bullpen. Of course, with six weeks left in the season, a lot can change.

By the way, to make room for May on the 40-man roster, reliever Reyes Moronta was designated for assignment. In 22 games, Moronta pitched 23 2/3 innings, giving up 17 hits and 10 walks while striking out 27.

Speaking of the postseason...

Some of you have written to ask about the postseason schedule so you can plan parties and whatnot (yet no one has invited me). So, here is the NL postseason schedule:

Wild-card round

(Unless they have an epic collapse, it is extremely unlikely that the Dodgers will play in this round. The division winners with the two best records skip this round.)

Friday, Oct. 7

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 9

NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

Division series

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

League championship series

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Notice there is no travel day between Games 5 and 6 in the LCS, meaning teams will probably have to use a five-man rotation.

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2, FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary)

How are the teams seeded?

No. 1 seed: Best league record

No. 2 seed: Second-best division winner

No. 3 seed: Third-best division winner

No. 4 seed: Best record among wild-card teams

No. 5 seed: Second-best record among wild-card teams

No. 6 seed: Third-best record among wild-card teams

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will receive first-round byes and advance directly to the Division Series.

For the wild-card series, the No. 3 seed will face the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will face the No. 5 seed. And for the wild-card series only, every game will be played at the home of the team with the best record.

Are teams reseeded after the wild-card series?

No. The No. 1 seed will face the winner of the Nos. 4-5 wild-card series, while the No. 2 seed will face the winner of the Nos. 3-6 series. This means the NL (or AL) team with the best record won’t have to face another division winner until the LCS.

What if teams tie for a division title or wild-card spot?

There are no more tiebreaker games. All ties will be resolved in the following order:

1. Head-to-Head Record

2. Intradivision Record

3. Interdivision Record

4. Last Half of Intraleague Games (after Game 81) records against teams within their league.

Bye-bye Báez

Pedro Báez was a stress-inducing yet overall reliable reliever for the Dodgers from 2014-20. He signed with the Houston Asterisks after the 2020 season and has been plagued with shoulder injuries and a positive COVID test since then. He pitched in only seven innings for the Asterisks in two seasons and was released in April of this season. The Dodgers signed him to a minor-league deal in May. Unfortunately, the velocity on his fastball had disappeared and he had a 9.00 ERA in 11 innings in the minors. Last week, the Dodgers released him.

There were times with the Dodgers when it seemed like Báez couldn’t get anyone out, especially in key situations. And making us wait about five minutes between pitches didn’t help. But overall, Báez pitched in 355 games for L.A., good for 356 innings. He gave up 270 hits, 120 walks and struck out 369 batters, ending his Dodger career 21-15 with a 3.03 ERA and three saves.

Max Muncy

A question posed a lot over the last week: Why did Dave Roberts bench Cody Bellinger for two games but let Muncy stay in the lineup when Muncy has worse overall numbers?

Since Aug. 1, Muncy is hitting .328/.409/.776 with five doubles, seven homers and 15 RBIs. Bellinger is hitting .196/.218/.549. There’s no reason to bench Muncy right now while he is hitting so well. Overall this season Muncy has an OPS+ of 96, meaning he is 4% worse than a league average hitter. Bellinger’s OPS+ is 80, meaning he is 20% worse.

What Vin Scully meant to you

From Chris Aldworth of Upland: As a father of three boys, we spent a lot of time at the ballpark and watching games. My oldest son, Tom, was just not into baseball and often brought a book to games. Years later, now in his twenties, he was living and working in the U.S. Virgin Islands. On a trip to visit him he told me that he was able to listen to the radio broadcasts of Dodger games coming from Puerto Rico. I asked if he had joined the rest of us in enjoying baseball and he said “no, but listening to Vinny makes me feel like I am at home.”

From Fred Price: I’m originally from Bakersfield and my mom was a rabid Dodger fan. Her father was a Giants fan and lived with us until his death. In my house it was always Vin Scully’s voice and Russ Hodges. As a kid I took my transistor radio to bed to hear the end of Dodger games. In high school I listened while I worked at a gas station. I was 5 when I went to my first game in 1959. I don’t exactly remember the year but I think I was a freshman in high school when I heard this.

It was a postgame show and Vin was introducing a baseball statistician. His intro was this. He uses statistics in much the same way a drunk uses a lamp post. Not so much for illumination but for support.

I have carried that thought with me throughout my career in finance. I moved to New York with my family in 1985 and was a Dodger fan in Yankee and Met land. The best was the 1988 win over the Mets.

From Marty Perry: I listened to Vin from the beginning in Brooklyn. New York was Mel Allen with the Yankees so we didn’t like him. Scully came along to work with “the old redhead” Red Barber. He made an immediate impact with not only great announcing skills but his knowledge and analysis of the game had no peers. He was as important to us fans as the players. I cried like a child when Joe Davis announced his death. Thanks for listening to an old Brooklyn fan.

The last two weeks

Let’s see how everyone has been doing the last two weeks, through Sunday:

Austin Barnes, .333/.429/.833, 1 homer, 1 RBI

Freddie Freeman, .326/.404/.478, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 3 RBIs

Max Muncy, .308/.413/.769, 3 doubles, 5 homers, 10 RBIs

Will Smith, .308/.378/.539, 3 doubles, 2 homers, 14 RBIs

Trea Turner, .306/.359/.388, 4 doubles, 6 RBIs

Trayce Thompson, .300/.333/.600, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 4 RBIs

Joey Gallo, .300/.440/.900, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 homers, 5 RBIs

Mookie Betts: .296/.367/.546, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, 3 RBIs

Gavin Lux, .273/.368/.546, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 homers, 6 RBIs

Justin Turner, .238/.298/.357, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 8 RBIs

Chris Taylor, .194/.306/.419, 1 double, 2 homers, 2 RBIs

Hanser Alberto, .143/.143/.143, 2 for 14

Cody Bellinger, .133/.156/.400, 2 doubles, 2 homers, 6 RBIs

Tony Wolters, 0 for 4

Team: .269/.344/.506, 37 doubles, 3 triples, 22 homers, 5.92 runs per game.

Starting pitchers

Dustin May, 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 1 hit, 2 walks, 9 K’s

Tony Gonsolin, 0.66 ERA, 13.2 IP, 4 hits, 4 walks, 11 K’s

Julio Urías, 0.75 ERA, 12 IP, 9 hits, 2 walks, 14 K’s

Tyler Anderson, 2.77 ERA, 13 IP, 12 hits, 4 walks, 10 K’s

Ryan Pepiot, 5.40 ERA, 15 IP, 12 hits, 10 walks, 17 K’s

Andrew Heaney, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 8 hits, 1 walk, 15 K’s

Relievers

Alex Vesia, 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, 2 hits, 3 walks, 6 K’s

Evan Phillips, 0.00 ERA, 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 walks, 4 K’s, 1 save

Hanser Alberto, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 0 K’s

David Price, 1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 K’s

Chris Martin, 1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 3 hits, 0 walks, 10 K’s

Caleb Ferguson, 1.80 ERA, 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 7 K’s

Phil Bickford, 2.35 ERA, 7.2 IP, 6 hits, 1 walk, 11 K’s

Reyes Moronta, 4.50 ERA, 4 IP, 2 hits, 2 walk, 2 K’s

Craig Kimbrel, 6.23 ERA, 4.1 IP, 6 hits, 2 walks, 2 K’s, 1 save

Team: 9-3, 2.52 ERA, 107.1 IP, 70 hits, 34 walks, 121 K’s

26-man roster

The current 26-man roster. Teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 13 pitchers on the active roster.

Pitchers (13)

*Tyler Anderson

Phil Bickford

*Caleb Ferguson

Tony Gonsolin

*Andrew Heaney

Craig Kimbrel

Chris Martin

Dustin May

Ryan Pepiot

Evan Phillips

*David Price

*Julio Urías

*Alex Vesia

*-left-handed

Catchers (2)

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders (6)

Hanser Alberto

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Justin Turner

Trea Turner

Outfielders (5)

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Joey Gallo

Chris Taylor

Trayce Thompson

These names seem familiar

A look at how players who were with the Dodgers last season are doing this season for other teams (through Saturday). Click on the player’s name for more detailed statistics:

Matt Beaty, Padres, .108/.175/.189, 7 OPS+, on IL with a shoulder injury

Josiah Gray, Nationals, 7-8, 4.67 ERA, 123.1 IP, 109 hits, 53 walks, 140 K’s

Kenley Jansen, Braves, 5-0, 3.11 ERA, 46.1 IP, 33 hits, 15 walks, 62 K’s, 28 saves

Joe Kelly, White Sox, 1-2, 5.61 ERA, 25.2 IP, 24 hits, 16 walks, 35 K’s, 1 save

Corey Knebel, Phillies, 3-5, 3.43 ERA, 44.2 IP, 33 hits, 28 walks, 41 K’s, 12 saves, out for season with shoulder injury

Sheldon Neuse, A’s, .226/.282/.309, 74 OPS+

AJ Pollock, White Sox, .238/.287/.362, 83 OPS+

Albert Pujols, Cardinals, .273/.348/.515, 146 OPS+

Luke Raley, Rays, .197/.306/.279, 74 OPS+, back in minors

Zach Reks, Rangers, .265/.265/.294, 62 OPS+, back in minors

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals, .246/.309/.354, 91 OPS+

Dennis Santana, Rangers, 3-6, 5.09 ERA, 40.2 IP, 34 hits, 18 walks, 33 K’s, 1 save, on the IL

Max Scherzer, Mets, 9-2, 2.15 ERA, 109 IP, 81 hits, 20 walks, 134 K’s

Corey Seager, Rangers, .251/.325/.462, 125 OPS+

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pirates, .171/.249/.229, 36 OPS+, designated for assignment

Edwin Uceta, Diamondbacks, 0-0, 5.82 ERA, 17 IP, 14 hits, 7 walks, 13 K’s, back in minors

Andrew Vasquez, Phillies, 0-0, 8.10 ERA, 6.2 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 6 Ks, in minors

Up next

Monday: Milwaukee (*Eric Lauer, 8-5, 3.58 ERA) at Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 13-6, 2.40 ERA), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Milwaukee (Corbin Burnes, 9-5, 2.48 ERA) at Dodgers (Tony Gonsolin, 15-1, 2.12 ERA), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Milwaukee (*Aaron Ashby, 2-10, 4.58 ERA) at Dodgers (*Andrew Heaney, 1-1, 1.77 ERA), 6 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Vin Scully receives the Icon Award from ESPN. Watch and listen here.