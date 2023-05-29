Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts on this Memorial Day

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Don’t forget today while celebrating Memorial Day to take a moment to remember those who sacrificed everything so we could enjoy the holiday.

Today’s newsletter will be mercifully brief of my rambling (hey, stop clapping) so we can all get back to the holiday festivities.

—The Dodgers went 4-6 on their trip against St. Louis, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, which is better than I expected after they started 1-3.

—The Rays are on pace to win 115 games, which as we learned in previous seasons, means nothing come playoff time except home-field advantage.

—In 10 major league innings, Gavin Stone has given up 23 hits and 17 runs (16 earned), while walking seven and striking out five. His pitches had tremendous movement in spring training but aren’t moving as much now, and when they do move, they move into the heart of the zone. He’s not ready for the majors yet. No shame in that, he still has a promising future. But he doesn’t need to make another start for the Dodgers right now.

—Then we turn to Noah Syndergaard. He’s 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA. He also doesn’t need to make another start right now. Unfortunately, the Dodgers don’t have a lot of options unless they want to pitch Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller on two days’ rest.

—Friend of newsletter Jon Weisman pointed out that, before Sunday’s game, Trayce Thompson and Austin Barnes were a combined 13 for 130 this season, good for a sparkling .100 batting average.

But now the good news. Despite all of that. Despite the rotation being in tatters. Despite an erratic bullpen. Despite having multiple players hitting below their weight, the Dodgers are still in first place in the NL West.

If you think you have it tough as a Dodgers fan, just look at the Padres, closer to last place than first. You have to believe that at some point, the Dodgers will figure out five solid rotation members, at some point, the bullpen pieces will come together, at some point, some of these slumping players will start hitting, or the Dodgers will find others who can. I fully expect a trade at some point this season. When? Don’t know. Andrew Friedman doesn’t rush into things or make panic moves.

But in the meantime, it’s Memorial Day. Why are you spending any precious time today worrying and fretting over the Dodgers?

These names look familiar

How members of the 2022 Dodgers who are now with other teams are doing this season (through Saturday). Tap on the name of the player to be taken to their full stats.

Batters

Hanser Alberto, White Sox: .218/.262/.385, 4 doubles, 3 homers, 76 OPS+

Eddy Alvarez, Brewers: in the minors

Cody Bellinger, Cubs: .271/.337/.493, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 7 homers, 124 OPS+, on the 10-day IL because of a knee injury

Joey Gallo, Twins: .203/.333/.542, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 11 homers, 138 OPS+

Jake Lamb, Angels: .216/.259/.353, 1 double, 2 homers, 67 OPS+, in the minors

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .291/.410/.444, 6 doubles, 4 homers, 141 OPS+

Kevin Pillar, Braves: .250/.282/.475, 3 doubles, 5 homers, 100 OPS+

Edwin Ríos, Cubs: .087/.250/.261, 1 double, 1 homer, 41 OPS+

Justin Turner, Red Sox: .261/.355/.397, 10 doubles, 5 homers, 104 OPS+

Trea Turner, Phillies: .248/.293/.390, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, 87 OPS+

Tony Wolters, Twins: in the minors

Pitchers

Tyler Anderson, Angels: 2-0, 4.81 ERA, 48.2 IP, 53 hits, 23 walks, 30 K’s

Garrett Cleavinger, Rays: on the 60-day IL

Shane Greene, free agent

Andrew Heaney, Rangers: 4-3, 3.76 ERA, 55 IP, 42 hits, 21 walks, 55 K’s

Heath Hembree, Tigers: in the minors

Tommy Kahnle, Yankees: on the 60-day IL

Craig Kimbrel, Phillies: 3-1, 5.85 ERA, 20 IP, 15 hits, 11 walks, 32 K’s, 7 saves

Chris Martin, Red Sox: 0-1, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 11 hits, 2 walks, 9 K’s

Reyes Moronta, Angels: designated for assignment

David Price, retired

Mitch White, Blue Jays: on the 60-day IL

What Vin Scully meant to me

Last season, after Vin Scully died, I asked readers to send in what he meant to them. I ran them the rest of the season and wanted to circle back and run the rest, which will take a few weeks at least. If you wish to contribute (if you sent it to me last season, I still have it, so no need to send again), please email it to houston.mitchell@latimes.com and put Vin Scully in the subject line.

From Rhory: I was shopping many years ago when I was still teaching. I was walking out and I heard a voice behind me and it could be none other than Vin Scully. I waited for him outside. One of my students was a little fourth-grader in a wheelchair. He was from a poor family and had never been to a Dodger game or any ballgame for that matter. When Vin came out, I reluctantly walked up to him and told him the situation. We had a lovely conversation about how to get tickets for this young man. He was just so nice and so gentlemanly. I didn’t know much about him personally, but I always remembered that encounter. And yes, while he was talking to me I thought I was the only person in the room. Being from Brooklyn, I didn’t know anyone from the Bronx could be that nice. I especially remember it today while people are sharing what a magnificent human being he was. I didn’t want him to think I was approaching him for an autograph, but I realize now I could’ve asked him for 10 autographs and he would’ve been super kind.

From Alan Longman of Sherman Oaks: I grew up in Chappaqua, N.Y. listening to Vin Scully doing Brooklyn Dodgers games on WMGM (1050) in New York. My favorite player at the time was Preacher Roe, who was 22-3 with the Dodgers in 1951. He was a notoriously bad hitter. In the summer of 1953, I was listening on the radio when Vin Scully had the call on the only home run Preacher Roe ever hit.

In 1992, my late partner and I went to spring training at Dodgertown in Vero Beach. On separate occasions, we were able to meet Vin, Don Drysdale, and Tommy Lasorda. Vin was very nice to us, giving us an autograph and posing for a picture. I told him that I was listening when he made the call on Preacher Roe’s only home run. Without missing a beat, Vin said, “Oh, yes, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.” Knowing about Vin’s remarkable knowledge of the game, I was amazed but not surprised that he remembered vividly that rather obscure moment, which had occurred 39 years before. Our meeting with Vin lasted only a few minutes but I will never forget it. It’s always special when you finally meet someone you have always admired, and you discover that he is just as good a person as you thought he was.

From Betsy Wells of Arlington Heights, Ill.: Vin Scully’s voice first came into our home in the Boston suburbs when he broadcast the World Series in 1953. My mother, an avid baseball fan, had the TV turned loud enough to be heard all over the house. You wouldn’t know he was a newly minted play-by-play announcer, because he found a place in our hearts in a mere six games.

In 1955, my family moved to L.A. where major league broadcasts were few and far between until 1958 when the Dodgers came to town. Imagine our delight. Not only did we have a team to call our own, but our friend Vinny delivered every game to us personally, over the airwaves. He taught Californians the niceties of the sport, he introduced us to players from all the teams and told stories about them as though he knew them. He represented the Dodgers, but he was never a “homer.”

Our love affair with the Dodgers has lasted to this day, due in large part to Vin Scully. Through the highs and lows of a season Vin was always the same. Steady, personal, entertaining. He drew word pictures with the skill of a Norman Rockwell. The inexorable advance of an opposing team was “like water seeping into your shoes.” Year after year, decade after decade.

On the last day of his career, just before calling the game, he graciously gave an hour to the press. In that crowded room, correspondents asked questions about long-ago events, personal feelings, opinions about current events, and encounters with people long gone. He answered perfectly fluently, without hesitation, specifically recalling every name, time and place. Never started a sentence he couldn’t finish, never coughed or took a drink of water. He was 88 years old, with a mind like a steel trap.

These are some enduring memories of the treasure that was Vin Scully.

Up next

Monday: Washington (Trevor Williams, 2,2, 4.32 ERA) at Dodgers (Bobby Miller, 1-0, 1.80 ERA), 6:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Washington (Jake Irvin, 1-2, 5.32 ERA) at Dodgers (Tony Gonsolin, 2-1, 1.82 ERA), 7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Washington (*Patrick Corbin, 4-5, 4.88 ERA) at Dodgers (Noah Syndergaard, 1-4, 6.27 ERA), 1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

