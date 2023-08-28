Dodgers Dugout: What do Kiké Hernández, Mookie Betts and Justin Turner have in common?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. The Dodgers are 21-4 in August.

The Dodgers played in Boston over the weekend, which meant visiting some old friends, plus you had Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández returning to Boston for the first time since they were traded.

Our baseball crew caught up with some of the players to get their thoughts and emotions. Below is a sampling of reactions.

Kiké Hernández

On returning to the Dodgers at the trade deadline:

“I still get embarrassed all the time when I’m playing outfield and randomly during the game the ‘Kiké’ chants start going. People think, because of my personality, I love all that ... , but I get super embarrassed.”

On his better hitting since his return after two off seasons with Boston:

“I click pretty quick when I find it, but I didn’t think I was going to click that quick. It was not a big adjustment but it was at the same time. But we’re still working. We’re still finding feels and we’re still trying to get better at different things.”

Dave Roberts on Hernández: “With Kiké, I think it’s you don’t really know what you have until it’s gone. He’s always played the game the way that I love and appreciate. But when you’re around something for so long, you’re more apt to point out the flaws until you’re gone. Right now, with what he’s experienced in the last couple years, I think there’s an abundance of gratitude and joy to be back here. He has been fantastic for everyone. I couldn’t be happier to have him.”

Read Jorge Castillo’s entire story here.

Mookie Betts

On receiving a standing ovation before his first at-bat: “I don’t really remember what I was feeling. I was kind of shaking a little bit. I’m just thankful, thankful that I got the ovation. It was super cool and a very special moment I’ll cherish and remember for the rest of my life.”

On how much time has passed since the trade:

“That’s why I can look back and say that that was a very, very dope chapter in my life. “But the chapter I’m in right now, I’m enjoying so much. I love this so much. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Boston fan reaction on his return:

“We shouldn’t have traded him,” said a Fenway Park employee who asked to remain anonymous. “I think that’s the general consensus.”

Tim Schur, a lifelong 37-year-old fan, wore one of them.

“I think I speak for everyone: We all love Mookie and we wish the Red Sox never traded him. And I don’t understand why they did. “I’m definitely less of a fan now. In my view, he’s an all-time talent. You don’t trade a guy like that. The Red Sox underestimate how much a superstar player draws people to the park. And I think everybody in Boston was pissed.”

To refresh your memory, the Dodgers acquired Betts and pitcher David Price on Feb. 10, 2020 for Jeter Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong.

Price retired before this season. Verdugo has been OK for the Red Sox, with an OPS+ of 109 since he got there (Betts has an OPS+ of 145 with the Dodgers). Wong is a catcher and is hitting .250/.302/.411 this season. Downs was designated for assignment last December and is currently with Washington. He is hitting .165 in the minors. So, the Dodgers won that deal pretty handily.

Read the full story by Castillo here.

Justin Turner

On his departure from the Dodgers:

“What’s done is done. There’s nothing that can change that. I’m in this city, wearing this uniform now. And my job is to worry about what’s in this clubhouse, and how to win baseball games over here.”

On his time in L.A.:

“It was incredible, obviously. I think there was no doubt that was a turning point in my career. It’s where things took off for me.”

Roberts, on whether he is surprised Turner isn’t with the Dodgers:

“All things considered, absolutely. I don’t think that anyone saw it ending that way, but that’s the way it played out. And I’m happy we got J.D. Martinez But [it was] certainly sad to lose Justin.”

Read the full story from Jack Harris here

Kenley Jansen

On if he misses being with the Dodgers:

“I love all my guys over there. They will forever be my brothers. I love every single one of them. It’s just business. If they really wanted me, they probably would have paid me. I can’t be waiting for one team and a good opportunity passes by. So I did what’s best for my family.”

His favorite moment with L.A.:

“I have a lot of favorite moments. One of the best moments is probably when my second kid, my first with my wife, my son Kaden was born in 2015. My wife delivered the baby that morning and it’s a 1 o’clock game. I got in in the sixth inning and got ready. I was in in the eighth inning. Punch out two guys in the eighth and then strike out the side in the ninth. It was a five-out save … and my son was born. So I’ll never forget that day.”

Jansen signed a one-year deal with Atlanta after the 2021 season, then signed a two-year deal with Boston before this season.

Read the whole story here.

Noah Syndergaard

The Cleveland Guardians, who acquired Noah Syndergaard in the Amed Rosario trade, designated him for assignment Sunday. Syndergaard was not much better with the Guardians than he was with the Dodgers. He gave up five runs in six innings Sunday and finished with a 5.40 ERA with Cleveland.

Looking ahead

The Dodgers have three games with Arizona starting tonight, then host Atlanta for four games beginning Thursday. We’ll compare the two teams in the newsletter that day, but right now Atlanta would have to be favored to win a postseason matchup, so these four games could prove very insightful.

Doubles record

Freddie Freeman hit two doubles Sunday, giving him 50 on the season, setting the L.A. Dodgers record and putting him two behind the franchise record. A look:

52, Johnny Frederick, 1929

50, Freddie Freeman, 2023

49, Shawn Green, 2003

48, Babe Herman, 1930

47, Freddie Freeman, 2022

47, Wes Parker, 1970

44, Johnny Frederick, 1930

44, Shawn Green, 2000

44, Corey Seager, 2019

43, Augie Galan, 1944

43, Babe Herman, 1931

43, Steve Sax, 1986

Austin Barnes

At one point this season, Austin Barnes was on pace to set the record for lowest batting average for a player with at least 100 plate appearances. But he has rallied strongly. Since July 19, he is hitting .324/.359/.405, raising his season batting average to .165.

What have you done for me lately?

How the Dodgers have done over the last two weeks:

Mookie Betts, .547/.579/.868, 5 doubles, 4 homers, 15 RBIs

Austin Barnes, .438/.438/.688, 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Freddie Freeman, .333/.393/.471, 7 doubles, 3 RBIs

Chris Taylor, .259/.375/.407, 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Jason Heyward, .250/.286/.300, 1 double

Miguel Rojas, .290/.351/.548, 2 doubles, 2 homers, 7 RBIs

Max Muncy, .250/.321/.458, 4 doubles, 2 homers, 8 RBIs

Kiké Hernández, .220/.273/.366, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 8 RBIs

Will Smith, .209/.234/.326, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 6 RBIs

Amed Rosario, .214/.290/.357, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 RBIs

J.D. Martinez, .167/.231/.250, 2 for 12, 1 double, 2 RBIs

David Peralta, .154/.233/.192, 1 double, 1 RBIs

James Outman, .184/.295/.342, 2 homers, 5 RBIs

Michael Busch, .071/.125/..308, 1 for 14, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Team, .277/.342/.449, 30 doubles, 1 triple, 15 homers, 5.28 runs per game

Pitchers

Starters

Lance Lynn, 1-0, 2.08 ERA, 13 IP, 14 hits, 2 walks, 4 K’s

Clayton Kershaw, 1-0, 2.57 ERA, 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 6 K’s

Bobby Miller, 1-1, 3.65 ERA, 12.1 IP, 7 hits, 2 walks, 9 K’s

Julio Urías, 2-1, 4.50 ERA, 20 IP, 17 hits, 1 walk, 26 K’s

Tony Gonsolin, 0-1, 27.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 8 hits, 4 walks, 2 K’s

Relievers

Miguel Rojas, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP

Evan Phillips, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 5 IP, 2 hits, 1 walk, 5 K’s

Brusdar Graterol, 0.00 ERA, 1 save, 4.2 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 3 K’s

Ryan Brasier, 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 walks, 8 K’s

Alex Vesia, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 1 hits, 0 walks, 3 K’s

Victor González, 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 1 hits, 2 walks, 3 K’s

Gus Varland, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 6 IP, 3 hits, 5 walks, 9 K’s

Ryan Pepiot, 2.00 ERA, 9 IP, 6 hits, 1 walk, 11 K’s

Ryan Yarbrough, 2-0, 3.38 ERA, 1 save, 8 IP, 7 hits, 1 walk, 5 K’s

Bryan Hudson, 6.00 ERA, 3 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 K’s

Gavin Stone, 1-0, 6.00 ERA, 6 IP, 5 hits, 2 walks, 3 K’s

Caleb Ferguson, 1-0, 5.79 ERA, 4.2 IP, 8 hits, 1 walk, 1 K

Team, 10-3, 3.52 ERA, 6 saves, 115 IP, 94 hits, 25 walks, 100 K’s

Up next

Monday: Arizona (Zac Gallen, 14-5, 3.11 ERA) at Dodgers (Bobby Miller, 7-3, 3.86 ERA), 7:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: Arizona (Merrill Kelly, 10-5, 2.97 ERA) at Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 11-4, 2.52 ERA), 7:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: Arizona (Brandon Pfaadt, 1-6, 5.91 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 7:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

And finally

Ross Porter speaks to Willie Davis about his record hitting streak. Watch and listen here.