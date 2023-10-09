Dodgers Dugout: What to do about Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout after being pulled in the first inning.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and all those who would like to revote in the “Greatest Dodgers of all-time” balloting, please raise your hand.

The Dodgers defeatists came out in droves after the Game 1 debacle, already throwing in the towel on the series. And although the Game 1 loss was frustrating and disappointing, the fact is the Dodgers are just down 1-0 in the series. They were up 1-0 in the NLDS last year and lost that series. This year’s team has faced adversity all season and bounced back, and there’s no reason they can’t do it again. The 1981 Dodgers were always on the verge of postseason elimination but won it all.

The 1959 Dodgers lost Game 1 of the World Series 11-0. They won the World Series. Magic Johnson pointed out the Lakers lost Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals, 148-114, and most fans were ready to give Boston the title on the spot. The Lakers won the title. And there are many other examples.

That doesn’t guarantee this team will win it. Heck, they could get swept. But to give up after one game is way too premature.

But, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the poor performance of Clayton Kershaw.

Some random thoughts:

—Kershaw did manage to put himself in the record books once again. He’s the first starting pitcher to give up five runs and five hits without recording an out in postseason history. So he’s got that going for him.

—He was throwing batting practice out there. Fastball wasn’t fast, slider wasn’t sliding. It was 5-0 before the national anthem was over.

—He was booed when he was removed from the game, and really, there’s no reason to boo Kershaw, who is pitching with an injured shoulder.

—It’s funny, a couple of seasons ago, Dodgers fans were mad that Max Scherzer wouldn’t agree to start an important postseason game because he said he had a dead arm. He was called weak and a loser. He “wasn’t a team player.” Now, Kershaw goes out there injured and it’s “Why is he even pitching?” “He needs to think of the team first and not put himself out there.”

—When Kershaw walked off the mound Saturday, in my mind it was “He doesn’t need to make another postseason start this year.” He looked that bad.

—But he’s going to start Game 4, if there is one.

“There’s certain people that get you here that have to get you across the finish line, and this is his role on our ball club,” Dave Roberts said Sunday. “What I do know is for us to accomplish what we want to this year, we’re going to need Clayton Kershaw to start baseball games. And I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he can do that and he’s going to be just fine. For me, that’s the best option, and I see it as the only option.”

—And really, what options do the Dodgers have? Bobby Miller goes tonight. It’s either Lance Lynn or Ryan Pepiot in Game 3. There is no Walker Buehler, Dustin May or Julio Urías. Ryan Yarbrough is not on the roster. Emmet Sheehan gave up three runs in 3.2 innings Saturday. So Game 4 is Lynn or Pepiot, or, Kershaw or Michael Grove or a bullpen game.

—To be honest, if Pepiot is available, I might go with him.

—Then again, Kershaw was their best starter in September, with a 2.33 ERA. The next-best starter? Pepiot.

—To Kershaw’s credit, he took full blame for the loss. He didn’t blame it on his shoulder. He answered every question posed to him. He didn’t hide from the media or duck questions. He said he was terrible. A lot of athletes would have found some excuses for a start like that; he didn’t. You have to respect that.

—It’s easy to sit on my couch and say “Don’t start him again.” But I don’t have to look Kershaw in the eyes, a guy who has meant so much to the success of my team, and tell him he’s done. Things are so much easier on my couch, where all my decisions work out perfectly.

The other problem is that if this was just one postseason glitch in a stellar postseason career, then it would be easy to overlook. But Kershaw has traditionally struggled in the postseason. Kershaw has made 32 starts and pitched 194.1 postseason innings. That’s about the equivalent of a full season. Let’s take a look at how those numbers compare to an equivalent number of innings in the regular season for Kershaw.

Postseason

13-13, 4.49 ERA, 194.1 innings, 165 hits, 30 homers, 51 walks, 213 K’s

Regular season

15-6, 2.48 ERA, 194.1 innings, 147 hits, 16 homers, 47 walks, 211 K’s

How does Kershaw compare with other great pitchers? Let’s take a look at the postseason stats for pitchers with more than one Cy Young Award.

Sandy Koufax, 4-3, 0.95 ERA

Bob Gibson, 7-2, 1.89 ERA

Roy Halladay, 3-2, 2.37 ERA

Tim Lincecum, 5-2, 2.40 ERA

Jim Palmer, 8-3, 2.61 ERA

Tom Seaver, 3-3, 2.77 ERA

Jacob deGrom, 4-1, 2.90 ERA

Denny McLain, 1-2, 3.24 ERA

Steve Carlton, 6-6, 3.26 ERA

Greg Maddux, 11-14, 3.27 ERA

Tom Glavine, 14-16, 3.30 ERA

Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 3.46 ERA

Randy Johnson, 7-9, 3.50 ERA

Justin Verlander, 17-11, 3.54 ERA

Max Scherzer, 7-7, 3.58 ERA

Roger Clemens, 12-8, 3.75 ERA

Corey Kluber, 4-4, 4.02 ERA

Johan Santana, 1-3, 3.97 ERA

Clayton Kershaw, 13-13, 4.49 ERA

Bret Saberhagen, 2-4, 4.67 ERA

Gaylord Perry, 1-1, 6.14 ERA

—Would the game have been different if James Outman had caught that line drive hit to him by the first batter? Yes, it would. The Dodgers would have lost 10-2 instead of 11-2.

—The Braves and Orioles also lost their opening games (and the Orioles lost Game 2 as well), so the three favorites to win the World Series are all trailing.

—Some are blaming the fact the top two seeds in each league got five days off before their postseason began, making them rusty. Last year, the top two seeds in the NL lost in the NLDS, but the top two seeds in the AL advanced.

—And for those demanding a return to only four teams in each league making the playoffs in order to eliminate the five off days, it’s not going to happen. If anything, MLB would expand the postseason to eight teams in each league, like in 2020.

—Lost in the Kershaw furor is that the offense got only four hits. Not going to win many games doing that.

—Note to Dodgers: When you are trailing 11-0 and finally get a runner in scoring position, maybe you should not do the Freddie dance.

So, on to Game 2. The Dodgers hopes rest on the rookie arm of Bobby Miller. No pressure.

Poll

Would you start Clayton Kershaw in Game 4? Vote here.

Today’s probables

Arizona vs. Bobby Miller, lifetime

Gabriel Moreno, 2 for 3, 1 double, 1 homer, 3 RBIs

Geraldo Perdomo, 2 for 4, 1 double

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2 for 4, 1 double, 1 RBI

Alek Thomas, 2 for 5

Jace Peterson, 1 for 5

Tommy Pham, 1 for 6

Christian Walker, 1 for 6

Corbin Carroll, 0 for 6

Ketel Marte, 0 for 5

José Herrera, 0 for 1

Dodgers vs. Zac Gallen, lifetime

Miguel Rojas, 2 for 4, 1 double

Will Smith, .375/.412/.563, 6 for 16, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 RBIs

Austin Barnes, 2 for 6, 1 double, 1 RBI

James Outman, 1 for 3, 1 homer, 1 RBI

J.D. Martinez, 1 for 3, 1 RBI

Mookie Betts, .278/.381/.500, 5 for 18, 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Freddie Freeman, .200/.200/.400, 3 for 15, 1 homer, 1 RBI

David Peralta, 1 for 5

Max Muncy, .174/.296/.348, 4 for 23, 1 double, 1 homer, 3 RBIs

Chris Taylor, .143/.200/.357, 2 for 14, 1 homer, 1 RBI

Kiké Hernández, .143/.143/.286, 2 for 14, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs

Jason Heyward, 1 for 8, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Kolten Wong, 1 for 8, 1 homer, 1 RBI

NLDS schedule

Game 1: Arizona 11, Dodgers 2

Tonight, Arizona (Zac Gallen, 17-9, 3.47 ERA) at Dodgers (Bobby Miller, 11-4, 3.76 ERA), 6 p.m

Wednesday at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Thursday at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Saturday at Dodgers, 6:20 p.m.

*-if necessary

All games will be on TBS.

And finally

A palate cleanser before Game 2. Danny Kaye sings his Dodgers song. Watch and listen here.