Dodgers Dugout: What’s wrong with Mookie Betts? Plus, Tommy John answers your questions

Tommy John pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 29, 1976. He got his first win after his surgery in this game.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. Here we are, nine days into the season, and the Dodgers are still undefeated.

What about Mookie?

What we know: Mookie Betts is sick, unable to keep solid food down and has lost about 25 pounds in a couple of weeks. He weighed 150 at last report, down from 175. People close to the situation have told The Times’ Jack Harris that Betts had the norovirus.

Betts started feeling poorly a couple of days before the games in Tokyo. The Dodgers sent him home early.

“My body’s just kind of eating itself,” Betts said Sunday. “It’s hard to not fuel it. And so every time — literally, every time — I fuel my body, I throw up. ... I don’t know what to do.”

Finally, some good news came on Monday, when Betts went through a full day of workouts and was able to keep down solid foods.

“I do think that Mookie’s turned a corner,” Dave Roberts said. “So right now, we’re in a good spot.”

He played in the final exhibition game of the season, against the Angels on Tuesday, which was a great sign.

Will Betts play in the home opener Thursday? We’ll find out then. But it’s fair to expect he won’t be at full strength for a while, and losing that much weight in such a short period of time has to be hard on a body, so it would be surprising if he got off to a hot start.

This means the Dodgers’ three hitting superstars, Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman could very well get off to slow starts. Betts because of the virus, Ohtani because of his offseason surgery on the shoulder he hurt while sliding during the World Series, and Freeman because of his recovery from his ankle and rib injuries. So, patience will be called for.

Tommy John answers your questions

Tommy John, who had revolutionary arm surgery on Sept. 25, 1974, that was eventually named for him, answered select reader questions. Thanks to all of you who sent in a question. As usual, if a question was asked by more than one person, I used the name of the person who sent it in first. And thanks to Tommy for taking the time to respond, via email, and to his wife, Cheryl, for helping arrange this.

Bud Layne of Parkersburg, W.V. asks: First, I would just like to join the crowd and say that Tommy John belongs in Cooperstown. Hope it is soon, as my time on this earth is growing short at 82 years old, and I am hopeful that the event takes place in my lifetime. My question: Do you think falling short of 300 career victories is the main hindrance of you not being able to join the immortals in Cooperstown? And, if not, what do you think is the reason?

John: I too will be 82 in May of this year. There is no rhyme or reason why I’m not in the Hall of Fame. I have no idea. I had 288 wins. I lost a season and a half which would’ve brought me to more than likely the 300 mark. I had 188 no decisions. I don’t know if it’s because my name is mentioned almost every day or that it is their jealousy that I have a surgery named after me. I have no idea. All I know is I am very proud of my career and the teams that I played for.

Carissa Vanitzian of Scottsdale, Ariz.: What advice do you have for other pitchers who have been told they need — or might need — Tommy John surgery?

John: Young kids today that are getting Tommy John surgery should not be getting it. I never played baseball 12 months out of the year. I played basketball, hopscotch, etc. All I have to say is I had the best surgeon and be confident with who is doing your surgery. And once they do their job you have to do yours.

Ian Osborne of Gardena asks: Back when you were with the Dodgers, I remember reading a story about when you were in high school you could dunk a milk carton on a 10-foot basket. Is this true and if so, was that the high point of your dunking career?

John: Yeah, that’s right. The reason being I could not hold a basketball in one hand. If I could, I would be able to dunk the basketball. Interesting story: I had 50 scholarships for basketball and one for baseball. I played basketball to score points, not dunk.

Tom (Tommy) Thayer of Redding asks: I was an 8-year-old boy in 1974 named Tommy, and the Dodgers were my team, so naturally Tommy John was a hero of mine, even after TJ went to the Yankees. Now that I have a chance to ask the man himself: Does Tommy John still have a big pasta dinner before a big event? I remember Vin Scully saying it was all about the starch giving him energy to exert himself.

John: I still love my pasta. Dr Pepper or root beer is my choice of energy now. LOL. The pasta is many years ago.

Peter Rich of Los Angeles asks: You were inexplicably pulled by Yankees manager Bob Lemon in Game 6 of the 1981 World Series, despite their shaky bullpen. Yankee fans were not pleased and it appeared at the time that you weren’t either. What was your reaction and what do you think about it now? Did your unexpected relief outing in Game 4 affect you adversely or have an impact on Lemon’s decision?

John: At the time my reaction was, “why is he doing this?” I was pitching fine and you don’t pull someone out in the fourth inning just because you need a hit at the time. I was not happy, but that was so long ago in retrospect could we have won? I think so. Does it matter now? No.

Drew Taylor of Huntington Beach asks: What was going through your mind after having your surgery and being told the odds were 100-1 against you returning to pitch, what drove you to defy those odds?

John: All my life starting as a child all I wanted to do was pitch. When I was given the odds, I figured 1% was better than nothing and I had just become a new dad for the first time. I told Dr. [Frank] Jobe if you do your job I will do more than mine. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right doctor and team.

John Tsutsui of Hurricane, Utah asks: When you get into the Hall of Fame, which team’s cap will you want on your plaque?

John: I do not have a choice. It is up to the Hall of Fame, who will choose the cap.

Claudio Mena of From Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic asks: How does it feel to be remembered every time a pitcher undergoes the surgery that bears your name?

John: I would never wish this on any athlete, but I am proud to have been the first person to come back from the surgery. Dr. Jobe was an incredible surgeon and more than that, he was like a dad and my best friend.

Tony Zurica asks: During your last three seasons in Chicago, your record was 34-44. In your first three seasons in L.A., before the injury, your record was 40-15. To what do you attribute the seemingly dramatic improvement?

John: It’s just my opinion the Dodgers were a better team and had better players.

Tony Smith of Los Angeles asks: You played for two of the most emotional managers in history in Tommy Lasorda and Billy Martin. How would you compare the two and did you have a favorite manager in your career?

John: I loved playing for Tommy Lasorda. He loved all the players. Tommy just made the game fun. Billy was a good manager, but he was very high strung. Tommy just enjoyed the game, his team and all the celebrities who came out to celebrate the Dodgers.

Ohtani returning to the mound?

Remember when everyone thought Ohtani would return to the mound for the Dodgers in May? Well, probably not.

Ohtani, who had a Tommy John revision surgery 18 months ago, began throwing again during spring training before he was shut down for unspecified reasons. He will throw a bullpen session for the first time in a month on Saturday. After that?

“Once he gets through the ‘pen on Saturday, then we’ll have a better idea of what a plan looks like,” Roberts said. “But I don’t really want to speculate too much. It’s hard to do that.”

It’s an interesting choice. If Ohtani pitches, it will take a toll on him, meaning he won’t put up the offensive numbers he did last season. But the Dodgers didn’t give him that huge contract just to hit. And when he’s at 100%, he is a Cy Young candidate.

What to look for this season

It sure feels strange to see today called opening day when the Dodgers are already 2-0, but here we are nonetheless.

Here are some things that are going to happen this season, so don’t say no one warned you.

—The Dodgers will win the NL West and make the postseason. Will they win the World Series? Impossible to say. Like any year, anything can happen in the postseason.

—At some point the Dodgers will lose three or four in a row, and look inept while doing it. It means nothing. They will still make the postseason.

—Some readers will email me anyway saying, “This team is full of mercenaries and doesn’t have what it takes this year.” Trust me, anything can happen in the postseason.

—The Dodgers will run off eight or nine victories in a row and look like the best team ever. They won’t be as good as they look then, just like they won’t be as bad as they look at times.

—The Dodgers will not break the record of 116 wins in a season. And that’s OK, because the two teams that did win 116 games didn’t win the World Series.

—Despite a plethora of starting pitching, injuries will force the Dodgers to give a start to some guy reclaimed off the waiver wire.

—Getting into and out of Dodger Stadium will remain a nightmare for many people.

—The music and announcements at Dodger Stadium (and many other stadiums) will remain way too loud, because most people in charge of baseball nowadays don’t believe the game is exciting enough to sell itself. If this loudness had been around when the Dodgers first moved to L.A., you wouldn’t have been able to hear Vin Scully call the games on radios throughout the stadium. Now, all you kids get off my lawn.

—Shohei Ohtani won’t hit 50 homers or steal 50 bases, and some will say what a disappointing season it was.

—Miguel Rojas will continue to play Gold Glove level defense, but won’t hit quite as well this season.

—Clayton Kershaw will come back after the All-Star break and pitch well. People will still be nervous about him pitching in the postseason.

—Michael Conforto will be the surprise of the season, much like Teoscar Hernández was last season.

—The Dodgers will not have to use 40 pitchers as they did last season. This season, the bullpen will be a lot more stable and they won’t have to use 31 different relievers.

—Max Muncy will look like Babe Ruth one week, then the worst hitter on the planet the next.

—Freddie Freeman will put together his usual solid, workmanlike season.

—Mookie Betts will be, at worst, a league average defensive shortstop, and many people won’t realize how amazing that is.

—Dave Roberts will make a decision you disagree with. It’s OK. Remember, 100% of the decisions you make on your couch are somehow correct.

—It will be another great season with thrilling wins and frustrating losses. Just remember to enjoy the ride.

Kirk Gibson speaks

Our Jack Harris talked to Dodgers icon Kirk Gibson recently about Freddie Freeman‘s grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series.

“When you hit a ball that square, that solid, you don’t even really feel it,” Gibson said. “You know from experience it’s going to go a long way. So then you get your bat on the ground, and your hand in the air. Or fist in the air, in my case. To get the opportunity, and follow through on the opportunity, it’s ecstatic. It’s very decadent. Feels real good. Tastes real good.

“It’s very humbling to this day for people to say, ‘Oh, he’s the guy who hit the home run.’” They start pumping their arm. It’s a little bit embarrassing; and that’s probably not a good word … But when they do that, they mean well.”

To read more from Gibson, and from Freeman, click here.

Farewell, Kiké?

No, no, not this season. But, while being interviewed by Clint Pasillas and Alanna Rizzo on the Dodgers Territory podcast, Kiké Hernández said he believes he was days away from being released by the Dodgers last season before he was diagnosed with astigmatism in his right eye and started wearing glasses.

“Finding out about my right eye was pretty key,” Hernández said. “Kinda saved my season, and who knows if it saved my career. There was a chance that I was a couple days away from getting DFA’d last year.

“Being able to do the hardest thing that there is in all of sports, which is hitting a baseball, when you can’t really see the spin of a ball is a pretty hard thing to do. But I am glad we have that resolved for now and I’m looking forward to a full season of being healthy, feeling strong, and being able to see.”

Before he started wearing glasses last year, Hernández hit .191/.258/.299. Afterward he hit .274/.307/.458 and was his usual Ruthian self in the postseason.

Ring ceremony

Those of you going to today’s home opener and hoping to enjoy the ceremony where the players receive their World Series rings shouldn’t get their hopes too high. The ring ceremony will take place before Friday’s game. The Dodgers have not said the exact time the ceremony will begin Friday, but you should plan to get there as early as possible to be safe. The game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Why have the ceremony on Friday instead of having it before the home opener, per usual baseball tradition? No idea. The cynical among us would say it’s so the team can raise prices for two games instead of just the one. But far be it from me to say that.

Predictions

Here’s how they will finish this season. You should note I’m not going to Vegas to bet on any of this:

NL West

1. Dodgers

2. San Diego-x

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

5. Colorado

NL Central

1. Milwaukee

2. Chicago

3. Cincinnati

4. St. Louis

5. Pittsburgh

NL East

1. Atlanta

2. New York-x

3. Philadelphia-x

4. Washington

5. Miami

Playoffs

Wild-card: Philadelphia d. Milwaukee; N.Y. d. San Diego

Divisional: Dodgers d. New York; Atlanta d. Philadelphia

LCS: Dodgers d. Atlanta

AL West

1. Houston (no relation)

2. Seattle-x

3. Athletics

4. Angels

5. Texas

AL Central

1. Detroit

2. Kansas City-x

3. Minnesota

4. Cleveland

5. Chicago

AL East

1. New York

2. Tampa Bay-x

3. Baltimore

4. Boston

5. Toronto

x-wild card

Playoffs

Wild-card: Seattle d. Detroit; Tampa Bay d. Kansas City

Divisional: Houston d. Tampa Bay; New York d. Seattle

Wild-card: Houston d. New York

World Series; Dodgers d. Houston as the final postseason demon is exorcised.

How to stream Dodger games

SNLA+, a new streaming service, will provide 24/7 access to all SportsNet LA programming through the MLB app and MLB.com. The service includes Dodgers games broadcast by Sportsnet LA, pre- and postgame coverage and original programming. Dodger games broadcast by other networks are not included.

Spectrum TV costumers with a package that includes SportsNet LA will have access to SNLA+ on the MLB app and MLB.com. The service is also provided at no extra cost to Spectrum’s existing non-video customers who use both internet and mobile service. Additionally, DirecTV customers whose package carries SportsNet LA can access the new service through authentication on the MLB app and at MLB.com.

SNLA+ is also available for $29.99 per month or $199.99 annually to anyone at MLB.com/sportsnetla.

Thank you

I spent the last several weeks battling double pneumonia. I’m on the mend, but last Wednesday, I was feeling terrible while in line at the pharmacy to pick up some medication. The cashier called my name and I paid. As I was turning to leave, a nice woman came up to me and said “Excuse me, but do you by chance write about the Dodgers for the L.A. Times?” “Yes,” I said. She then told me some very nice things about the newsletter. Her name was Sandy (or Sandi or Sandee, I didn’t get the spelling) and if you are out there reading this, I want to thank you for lifting my spirits when I needed it and making me feel much better.

I’ve been writing this newsletter for 10 years now, and I always tell people I have the best readers in existence. We don’t always agree on everything, but all the personal thoughts and memories you have shared with me over the years have always meant the world to me. It’s why I tell people it’s not my newsletter, it’s our newsletter. I’m just the moderator.

Up next

Thursday: Detroit (Tarik Skubal) at Dodgers (Blake Snell), 4:10 p.m. PT, ESPN, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Friday: Detroit (TBD) at Dodgers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto), 7:10 p.m. PT, Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Saturday: Detroit (TBD) at Dodgers (Roki Sasaki), 7:10 p.m. PT, Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

And finally

Keeping our home opener tradition going, Danny Kaye sings the “D-O-D-G-E-R-S song.” Watch and listen here.