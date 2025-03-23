Mookie Betts a late lineup scratch ahead of Dodgers’ Freeway Series opener

Mookie Betts hits a run-scoring single for the Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles in August.

After a successful start to the season in Japan, the Dodgers returned to Chavez Ravine with two of their superstars back in the lineup for the Freeway Series exhibition opener on Sunday.

However, only Freddie Freeman would end up starting. Mookie Betts was scratched hours before first pitch.

The shortstop, who didn’t play in Japan because of illness, was expected to see limited playing time against the Angels.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts was recovering well, feeling stronger and was making progress regaining the 15 pounds he lost.

Betts and Freeman were expected to each get two at-bats and play three to four innings on defense. The Dodgers expect them to play in Thursday’s home opener against the Detroit Tigers, according to Roberts, but given Betts’ removal from the lineup, that could change.

Miguel Rojas started at shortstop in his place.

The Dodgers continue to monitor Freeman’s rib discomfort, which might stem from scar tissue near his ribs that “just sort of broke up,” according to Roberts. Freeman did not play in the Dodgers’ Tokyo Series finale.

While Freeman has felt better the past two days, Roberts said Freeman “wouldn’t be out there if he didn’t feel confident that he’s on his way back.”

Blake Snell will start home opener

Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell, left, speaks with catcher Will Smith during an exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers in Tokyo on March 16. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Blake Snell, who signed a five-year, $182-million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, will make his Dodgers regular-season debut against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

“He was certainly honored, excited,” Roberts said. “Blake chose to be a Dodger for various reasons. And for him to start the home opener here at Dodger Stadium, I think it’s just something else he can add to his already great career.”

It will be a matchup of Cy Young winners, as Snell — who won the award in 2018 and 2023 — starts opposite of last year’s American League Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal. Roberts said they are “two of the top-five pitchers in all of baseball.”

The next turn in the rotation will feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who started the Dodgers’ season opener in Japan. Roki Sasaki, who also pitched in the opening series, will take the mound Saturday.

Tyler Glasnow’s first start will be next week against Atlanta since he’s slated to start Tuesday against the Angels.