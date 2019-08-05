Tony Gonsolin aces his Dodger Stadium debut in victory over Cardinals

The crowd, recognizing they had probably just seen the last of Tony Gonsolin, dialed up the appreciation as he walked off the mound for the final time in the Dodgers’ 8-0 win Monday night. The cheers amplified the closer he advanced to the dugout, applause Gonsolin curried after offering a glimpse into his vast potential during his Dodger Stadium debut.

The shaggy-haired right-hander held the St. Louis Cardinals, a playoff contender with potent bats, to two hits and one walk across six scoreless frames. He struck out seven and threw a season-high 90 pitches. He demonstrated the abilities — centered around a mid-90s fastball and a cruel split-changeup — that have made him a candidate to pitch for the Dodgers when the games matter most.

Gonsolin and Dustin May, the Dodgers’ top two pitching prospects, are under consideration to pitch out of the bullpen in the playoffs. The Dodgers will spend the next two months assessing their choices. May, 21, made his major-league debut Friday and will start again Wednesday. The 25-year-old Gonsolin had made two appearances — one as a starter and another as a reliever last week — before starting Monday in Hyun-Jin Ryu’s spot.

Pitching outside of a hitter-friendly ballpark for the first time in his nascent big-league career —his first two outings were at Chase Field and Coors Field — Gonsolin carried a no-hitter for 4 2/3 innings. Kolten Wong spoiled the bid with a double in the fifth. He was one of three baserunners the Cardinals mustered against Gonsolin. They had one over the final three innings against relievers J.T. Chargois and Casey Sadler. The Dodgers (75-40) managed four in the first inning alone as they pounced on right-hander Michael Wacha and didn’t relent en route to improving to 44-15 at home.

The last time these two clubs met, Gonsolin was one start into his triple-A career and the Cardinals (58-53) completed a four-game sweep in St. Louis. It was early April. The Dodgers emerged from the trouncing 8-8. They have since gone 67-34, solidifying themselves, undoubtedly, as the team to beat in the National League. The Cardinals have since gone 50-48. They are clawing for a playoff berth. The disparity was evident Monday.

Despite their struggles at Busch Stadium in April, the Dodgers banged Wacha when they had the opportunity, chasing him after he allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. The theme continued in the first inning Monday in Wacha’s first start since July 4.

Joc Pederson led off with a single and Max Muncy followed with a walk. Two batters later, Wacha tried sneaking a fastball past Cody Bellinger. The pitch ran out over the plate and Bellinger leveled it. The ball landed 419 feet away down the right-field line. Bellinger monitored it as it soared, slowly walking out of the batter’s box unsure if it was going to land fair before beginning his 37th trot around the bases. Only Christian Yelich has clubbed more home runs this season.

Los Angeles stretched the lead in the third inning on Corey Seager’s ground-rule RBI double and again on Joc Pederson’s solo home run in the fourth. Pederson’s home run — on a curveball with two outs and two strikes — was his first since July 21. It was his second hit of the night after going one for his previous 25.

Wacha’s final act was issuing another walk to Muncy. He left at 3 2/3 innings, with the Cardinals trailing 5-0. Left-hander Adalberto Mejia relieved him. His first pitch — a 90-mph fastball — sailed behind Turner. Muncy advanced to second base. Turner was left puzzled. Two pitches later, Turner walloped a line drive to left field for an RBI double.

The Dodgers widened their lead to eight runs on Matt Beaty’s two-run double before Gonsolin took the mound to complete his performance. He surrendered a single to Dexter Fowler, prompting a mound visit by catcher Will Smith as Chargois warmed in the bullpen. Paul Goldschmidt was at the plate. He was already pass his previous season-high of 77 pitches. Goldschmidt was likely his final batter and he bore down.

Gonsolin began the clash against the former MVP candidate by getting him to swing through two pitches — an 87-mph slider out of the strike zone and an 87-mph split-changeup over the outer half. He tried inducing a swing on a slider off the plate but Goldschmidt did not bite. There was no deceit with his next pitch. He reared back and fired a 95-mph fastball. Goldschmidt whiffed and Gonsolin strutted off the field to rousing acclaim.