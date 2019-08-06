Clayton Kershaw remains unbeatable at home as Dodgers beat the Cardinals

Clayton Kershaw’s mouth was left agape in appreciative relief. A few hundred feet away, Joc Pederson, back in his natural habitat in the outfield, had sprinted to chase down a line drive that would’ve stained Kershaw’s outing Tuesday night. He caught it two paces in front of the warning track in right field, robbing Andrew Knizner of extra bases and igniting a boom from the Dodger Stadium crowd, to end the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 3-1 win.

“Wow,” Kershaw said he slowly strolled off the field. He chuckled and smiled and he waited in front of the Dodgers’ dugout to thank Pederson. They tapped gloves. Kershaw patted him on the butt. Another sterling performance from Kershaw was over with the Dodgers’ lead intact.

Kershaw didn’t need defensive gems over most of his seven innings. He found his footing after a rocky start. His slider tormented batters. He landed his curveball for strikes. His fastball was crisp, steadily touching 92 mph, cutting in on right-handed batters for an additional layer of difficulty.

The recipe created Kershaw’s 11th win and 20th straight start of at least six innings to begin the season. He allowed one run on four hits. He accumulated nine strikeouts to one walk after issuing a season-high five walks in his previous outing.

The offense capitalized on its few opportunities to stock just enough support. Kristopher Negron, continuing his strong start as a Dodger, lined a two-out RBI single in the second inning and Justin Turner smacked an RBI double in the third. The final blow came in the seventh inning on Max Muncy’s two-out run-scoring groundball through the shift. The insurance RBI was the Dodgers’ 225th with two outs this season — three more than the Dodgers (76-30) generated last season and most in the National League.

The Cardinals (58-54) took advantage of Kershaw’s departure in the eighth inning to generate their first scoring threat since the second frame. Adam Kolarek, called on to specifically face the left-handed-hitting Kolten Wong, induced a weak groundball to the left side but the Dodgers, in a shift, left the area uncovered. Wong reached on a single and danger loomed.

Pedro Baez was summoned and got Fowler to pop out before allowing Jose Martinez hit a single. After Paul Goldschmidt lined out, Baez walked Marcell Ozuna on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. Dodger Stadium stirred, anxiety suddenly stuffing the ballpark. Baez remained stoic as Paul DeJong stepped into in the batter’s box and pounded the strike zone. DeJong whiffed on the sixth pitch of the encounter, a 97-mph fastball up the ladder, to complete Baez’s escape.

Dexter Fowler is one of the very few hitters that has enjoyed sustained success against Kershaw during the left-hander’s 12-year career. Fowler’s .370 batting average opposite Kershaw entering Tuesday was the highest mark among hitters with at least 50 regular season plate appearances. The next closest is Charlie Blackmon’s .298.



Fowler continued giving Kershaw problems Tuesday. The center field led the game off with a double and added a leadoff single in the third inning. Fowler, however, was stranded both times. Instead, the Cardinals scored the game’s first run off Kershaw in the second inning.

Paul DeJong swatted a leadoff double before Matt Carpenter, a former MVP candidate struggling to find his way, stepped to the plate. Carpenter, sporting a .212 batting average, showed bunt twice, including once with two strikes, before deciding to swing away. The puzzling at-bat ended with Carpenter roping the next pitch down the right-field line for an RBI single.

To that point, with one out in the second inning, the Cardinals had more hits (three) and runs (one) than they generated in their loss Monday. They appeared poised to snap out of a recent offensive funk. But Kershaw did not allow it. He retired 12 straight batters after allowing the leadoff single to Fowler in the third inning.

He did not falter until surrendering a walk to Carpenter in the seventh inning and promptly adjusted. Tommy Edman popped out for the second out to bring up Knizner. Kershaw tried burying a 1-0 slider under the right-handed hitter’s hands, but it didn’t dip enough and Knizner crushed it on a line. If it lands, the game is tied and Kershaw’s performance is sullied. But it didn’t as Kershaw, amazed, watched with gratitude.

