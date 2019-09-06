Clayton Kershaw left frustrated by short start in Dodgers’ loss to Giants

Clayton Kershaw flung his glove on the bench and booted a helpless duffel bag with the force of an NFL kicker, the frustration of the Dodgers left-hander clearly evident upon his early return to the dugout Friday night.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner who prides himself on going deep into games did not record an out in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants before 53,317 in Dodger Stadium.

A.J. Pollock did his part to keep the Dodgers in it, hitting three homers in a game for the second time in his career, including a solo shot off Giants closer Will Smith to pull the Dodgers to within a run with two outs in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Russell Martin walked, but Dodgers catcher Will Smith, in a rare battle of players with the same name, struck out to end the game.

Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock, right, celebrates with teammate Gavin Lux after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Giants on Friday. (Associated Press)

Arizona’s win over Cincinnati kept the Dodgers’ magic number at four, meaning the earliest the Dodgers can clinch their seventh straight NL West title is Sunday.

It took 99 pitches for Kershaw to complete four-plus innings, 12 coming on a walk to Kevin Pillar that put two on with no outs in the fifth, an exhausting duel that left manager Dave Roberts little choice but to pull his starter.

Both of Kershaw’s runners scored on pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run double to right-center field off reliever Dylan Floro. Mauricio Dubon capped a four-run fifth with a two-run single off Floro to give San Francisco a 5-1 lead.

Kershaw, who opened the season with 23 consecutive starts in which he threw six innings or more, has now thrown five and four innings, respectively, in his last two starts.