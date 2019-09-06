Former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti hired by San Jose Sharks as a scout

Former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti is heading back to the Bay Area, but his new job won’t involve baseball or a reunion with the San Francisco Giants.

In a somewhat surprising development Friday, the San Jose Sharks announced that Colletti will join the organization as a scout. His primary tasks will be scouting players at the American Hockey League and NHL levels.

Colletti, who served as the Dodgers’ general manager from 2005-14, is returning to his roots with the hockey team after he worked as a beat writer covering the Philadelphia Flyers before embarking on a career in baseball management.

“Ned has an extensive background working in professional sports and talent evaluation and he will bring a fresh perspective to our organization’s evaluation process,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. “This was a unique opportunity to add someone of Ned’s experience to our staff.”

Colletti grew up a Blackhawks fan in Chicago and began his nearly 40-year career in baseball when he joined the Chicago Cubs’ front office in 1982. He joined the Giants in 1994 as the team’s director of baseball operations and was promoted to assistant general manager before leaving for the Dodgers in 2005. He helped guide the Dodgers to five playoff berths and three appearances in the National League Championship Series during his time in L.A.