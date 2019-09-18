Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Rich Hill plans to return from knee injury and pitch next week for Dodgers

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill says he plans to pitch against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 24.
(Getty Images)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
12:03 AM
Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill fully intends to pitch again this season despite aggravating a left-knee injury last Thursday night in Baltimore.

Hill, 39, said an MRI exam Monday revealed scar tissue that had broken off from the area in which he suffered a strain of the medial collateral ligament in March.

Hill wore a knee brace while throwing 22 pitches off a Dodger Stadium bullpen mound before Tuesday night’s 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He plans to face hitters Friday and said he will pitch Sept. 24 in San Diego.

Barring setback, Hill could also start the Sept. 29 regular-season finale in San Francisco, giving him two games to get his pitch count up to the 45-pitch range heading into the playoffs.

During a flat-ground throwing session over the weekend in New York and Tuesday’s workout, Hill worked on his left foot placement in order to relieve stress on the knee.

“It felt good,” Hill said. “I feel like it’s manageable, especially with the brace. It’s helped a lot.”

Hill sprained the same knee in March and began the season on the injured list. He made his debut on April 28 and went 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 starts before returning to the IL because of a forearm strain on June 20.

Hill, who will be a free agent this winter, returned last Thursday to begin a four-start plan designed to prepare him to be the fourth starter in the playoffs. He retired two batters and lasted 27 pitches before being pulled.

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna
