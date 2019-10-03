Rookies Dustin May, Will Smith, Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty make Dodgers NLDS roster

The Dodgers unveiled their roster for the National League Division Series on Thursday morning, and surprises were minimal.
The team, as expected, will carry 13 position players and 12 pitchers. About the only notable person left off was rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Fellow rookie right-hander Dustin May, the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, made the roster as did veteran Rich Hill, who was deemed healthy enough to start Game 4, if necessary.
The 21-year-old May is considered a frontline starter in the future but will pitch as a reliever in the postseason. He started in four of his first five games in the majors before the Dodgers transitioned him to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season.
May’s first two outings in relief were bumpy. He allowed a grand slam in his first appearance against the Atlanta Braves. He left his second outing after taking a line drive off his head. He returned six days later and concluded the season with dominance.
The gangly hard-thrower, boasting a sinker that can touch 99 mph, didn’t allow a run over 10 innings over his final eight appearances. He compiled 14 strikeouts to one walk and surrendered five hits.
The roster includes three other rookies: second baseman Gavin Lux, catcher Will Smith, and utilityman Matt Beaty.
STARTING PITCHERS
RHP Walker Buehler
LHP Clayton Kershaw
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
LHP Rich Hill
BULLPEN
RHP Kenley Jansen
RHP Pedro Baez
RHP Joe Kelly
LHP Julio Urias
RHP Kenta Maeda
RHP Dustin May
RHP Ross Stripling
LHP Adam Kolarek
POSITION PLAYERS
IF Matt Beaty (L)
1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)
IF David Freese
IF/OF Kiké Hernández
IF Gavin Lux (L)
C Russell Martin
IF Max Muncy (L)
OF Joc Pederson (L)
OF A.J. Pollock
SS Corey Seager (L)
C Will Smith
OF/IF Chris Taylor
3B Justin Turner