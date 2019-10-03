Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Rookies Dustin May, Will Smith, Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty make Dodgers NLDS roster

Dustin May is one of four rookies to make the Dodgers’ NLDS roster.
(Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
11:28 AM
The Dodgers unveiled their roster for the National League Division Series on Thursday morning, and surprises were minimal.

The team, as expected, will carry 13 position players and 12 pitchers. About the only notable person left off was rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Fellow rookie right-hander Dustin May, the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, made the roster as did veteran Rich Hill, who was deemed healthy enough to start Game 4, if necessary.

The 21-year-old May is considered a frontline starter in the future but will pitch as a reliever in the postseason. He started in four of his first five games in the majors before the Dodgers transitioned him to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season.

May’s first two outings in relief were bumpy. He allowed a grand slam in his first appearance against the Atlanta Braves. He left his second outing after taking a line drive off his head. He returned six days later and concluded the season with dominance.

The gangly hard-thrower, boasting a sinker that can touch 99 mph, didn’t allow a run over 10 innings over his final eight appearances. He compiled 14 strikeouts to one walk and surrendered five hits.

The roster includes three other rookies: second baseman Gavin Lux, catcher Will Smith, and utilityman Matt Beaty.

STARTING PITCHERS

RHP Walker Buehler

LHP Clayton Kershaw

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

LHP Rich Hill

BULLPEN

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Julio Urias

RHP Kenta Maeda

RHP Dustin May

RHP Ross Stripling

LHP Adam Kolarek

POSITION PLAYERS

IF Matt Beaty (L)

1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)

IF David Freese

IF/OF Kiké Hernández

IF Gavin Lux (L)

C Russell Martin

IF Max Muncy (L)

OF Joc Pederson (L)

OF A.J. Pollock

SS Corey Seager (L)

C Will Smith

OF/IF Chris Taylor

3B Justin Turner

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
