Dodgers

Nationals mask bullpen woes by maximizing Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the eighth inning of a 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the eighth inning of a 4-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Friday.
(Getty Images)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Oct. 5, 2019
7 AM
Several dozen media members engulfed Washington starter-turned-setup-man Max Scherzer at his corner locker in the visiting clubhouse of Dodger Stadium late Friday night, partially blocking a hallway leading to the shower area.

“He pitched one inning, guys,” Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton said, his voice dripping with incredulity as he squeezed past the scrum. “One inning.”

Yeah, one inning that could dramatically alter the course of a best-of-five National League Division Series that the Nationals tied one game apiece with a nail-biter of a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers. Whether that potentially seismic shift helps or hurts the Nationals is to be determined.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner who was scheduled to start Game 3 in Washington on Sunday night, entered Friday night’s game in the eighth inning and struck out the side — Gavin Lux, pinch-hitter Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson — on 14 pitches, five of them fastballs clocked at 98 to 99 mph.

That was a boost to a thin bullpen that appears to contain two relievers manager Davey Martinez trusts, left-hander Sean Doolittle, who gave up a solo homer to Max Muncy in the seventh, and closer Daniel Hudson, who struck out Corey Seager with the bases loaded with a nasty 2-and-2 count slider to end the game.

But Scherzer’s much-needed relief effort put his Game 3 start in jeopardy.

“We’ll see,” Martinez said when asked if he would alter his pitching plans. “I talked to him [after the game]. I’m going to see how he feels” Saturday.

If Scherzer can’t pitch Sunday night, he would start Game 4 on Monday night with Stephen Strasburg, who was dominant in six innings Friday night — when he gave up one run on three hits and struck out 10 — in line to start Game 5 on regular rest.

The Game 3 start would go to veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez, with left-hander Patrick Corbin, who started Game 1, available in relief.

“I’m going to sit back [Friday] night and think about a bunch of different things and wake up [Saturday] and get on a plane and think about a bunch of different things,” Martinez said, “and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Scherzer was clearly ready to go Friday night. He scrapped his normal between-starts pregame bullpen workout so he would be available in relief, and he made his way to the right-field bullpen in the fifth or sixth inning.

“I told the coaches after batting practice that I’m good to go,” Scherzer said. “I’ve been in these situations before, where you’re pitching on two days’ rest, in All-Star games and different situations. And I know that on two days’ rest, you’ve got one inning in you. I feel I can go one inning and recover from that.”

Martinez told Scherzer that he would use him in the sixth, seventh or eighth inning as a bridge to Hudson, “and I specifically told him I will not use him in the ninth,” Martinez said. “That ninth inning is a beast. If you don’t do it, it’s tough, and Hudson has been our guy.”

Hudson, who survived Justin Turner’s leadoff double in the ninth, a two-out intentional walk to Muncy and a four-pitch walk to Will Smith in the ninth, had a feeling Scherzer would deliver.

“You could see it in Max’s eyes, he was gonna go out there and dominate,” Hudson said. “He’s a different animal out of the pen. With that adrenaline late in the game, it’s fun to watch him work out there.”

So much so that Martinez, after watching Scherzer dispatch the Dodgers with ease, briefly considered bringing him back for the ninth.

“Oh, trust me, I was biting my lip, scratching my head,” Martinez said. “But like I said, Hudson’s been our guy, especially in big moments for us in the ninth. I just liked him right there.”

The usually feisty Scherzer did not fight the decision.

“I thought, if I were to go out there and pitch the ninth, it would really be taxing, given the situation and the moment,” Scherzer said. “That could hinder how effective I could be in the future, considering everything at play. We have Huddy. Huddy is a closer. Let him close.”

This was not the first time Scherzer has pitched in relief in the postseason. He entered the fifth inning of the fifth and deciding game of the 2017 NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs and had an outing that almost defies explanation.

The Cubs scored four two-out runs off Scherzer during a rally in which four consecutive batters reached without a hit—an intentional walk, a third-strike passed ball, a catcher’s interference call and a batter hit by a pitch.

Scherzer was asked before Tuesday night’s NL wild-card game against Milwaukee what he remembered most from that inning.

“The dumbest rule in baseball,” Scherzer smirked, “is that you can strike out and still get to first base.”

No Dodgers hitters reached first base against Scherzer on Friday night, the second dominant relief appearance by a Nationals starter in three playoff games. Strasburg threw three scoreless innings in the wild-card win over Milwaukee.

“When your number gets called, you’ve got to go out there and produce and bring everything you got,” Scherzer said. Strasburg “did it out of the pen the other night, and he had a really great start. So when your number gets called, go out there and compete with everything you got.”

Martinez might get away with mixing his starters in relief in this five-game series, but if the Nationals advance, they’re going to need quality relief work from the likes of Tanner Rainey, Hunter Strickland, Fernando Rodney and Doolittle. They can’t exclusively lean on Strasburg, Scherzer and Corbin.

“It takes 25 guys to win every day, right?” Martinez said. “We wouldn’t be here without those nine or 10 guys in the bullpen. They’ve had their struggles … but those guys in the bullpen, they understand they’ve got to pitch well. They get it.”

