Dodgers use seven-run outburst to bury the Nationals and take control of the NLDS

The weapon the Washington Nationals were betting on wiping out the Dodgers, a 6-foot-3 left-handed thorn in their sides the last two seasons, emerged from the bullpen in the sixth inning Sunday. Patrick Corbin appeared with the Nationals nursing a one-run lead. The Dodgers were 12 outs away from losing Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Corbin was tasked to finish the job three days after starting Game 1.

Corbin was the second starting pitcher the Nationals deployed out of the bullpen in the series as they attempt to advance with just two relievers they trust. Max Scherzer retired the side in the eighth inning of Game 2. The Dodgers came to life in the sequel as Russell Martin and Enrique Hernandez each delivered two-out, two-run, perhaps season-saving doubles off Corbin to fuel a stunning seven-run inning and eventual 10-4 victory.

They will play Game 4 on Monday with a 2-1 series lead and a chance to reach the National League Championship Series for the fourth season in a row.

Cody Bellinger was the first batter Corbin faced. The National League MVP candidate won the left-on-left battle with a single to right field for his first hit of the series and first of two hits in the inning. Two batters later, David Freese, who became the fourth player in postseason history with three hits in a game he didn’t start, smacked a pinch-hit single. One batter later, Martin was in an 0-2 ditch.

Advertisement

The veteran catcher laid off the next two pitches before Corbin fed him a slider down. He swatted it into the left-center field gap to alter the course of the series.

He reached second base with a feet-first slide as the 36-year-old Freese raced around from first base. Several Dodgers hopped the dugout rail to imitate third base coach Dino Ebel waving Freese home. When he scored to give the Dodgers the lead, Martin unleashed a fist pump. He had been three for his previous 35 in the playoffs. He added a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Corbin, staggered but an out away from limiting the damage, walked Chris Taylor to bring up Hernandez. He too fell behind 0-2 before smacking his double to left field.

Corbin’s outing ended after Max Muncy was intentionally walked with first base open. Wander Suero was summoned to face Justin Turner and the third baseman busted the game open by demolishing a misplaced fastball for a three-run home run.

Advertisement

Sunday marked the Dodgers’ first playoff game in Washington since they won Game 5 of the NLDS in 2016 on the backs of Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw. It was also a pitching rematch from July.

1 / 12 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 12 Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux leaps but can’t make the catch on a single by Washington’s Michael Taylor during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton can’t make a catch on a double hit by Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner during the third inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 Dodgers pinch hitter David Freese scores a run as Cody Bellinger celebrates during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 Dodgers catcher Russell Martin hits a two-run double during the sixth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 12 Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, right, celebrates his solo home run with teammate Cody Bellinger during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 12 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, right, celebrates with teammate Joc Pederson, center, and manager Dave Roberts after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor scores a run during the sixth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen delivers a pitch during a 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 12 Dodgers catcher Russell Martin acknowledges Dodger fans at Nationals Park after the team’s 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 Dodgers teammates Kiki Hernandez and Russell Martin celebrate in the dugout after a 10-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Nationals to one run in 6 1/3 innings in that game after tossing eight scoreless innings against the Nationals in May. On Sunday, he gave up a two-run home run to Juan Soto before settling down. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits with two walks in five innings. He struck out three and threw 74 pitches. The Dodgers used five relievers for the final four innings, concluding with Kenley Jansen’s first postseason appearance. He logged a clean inning with two strikeouts.

Sanchez was also on the ropes in the first inning after issuing a walk to leadoff hitter Joc Pederson. Two batters later, Turner singled. Corey Seager worked a two-out walk load the bases for A.J. Pollock. Sanchez struck him out to wiggled free without ceding up a run.

The right-hander found his groove from there. He expertly mixed speeds utilizing an expansive arsenal. He flummoxed the Dodgers with two different changeups. There was a slow one that topped out at 87 mph and a slower one — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it “an eephus changeup” — that bottomed out at 71 mph to strike out Pollock in the first inning. The two offerings produced 10 swing-and-misses.

Max Muncy clubbed an 0-2 fastball over the middle 12 rows deep into the seats beyond the wall in right-center field in the fifth inning for his second home run of the series. Otherwise, Sanchez silenced the Dodgers, holding them to four hits and two walks while striking out nine, before Corbin was given the ball.

The Dodgers were surprised Scherzer pitched in relief in Game 2; they didn’t expect the Nationals to maneuver that aggressively. But Corbin’s appearance after throwing six innings Thursday was anticipated. Roberts said he constructed his lineup with the left-hander in mind.

Corbin had limited the Dodgers to three earned runs across 36 1/3 innings in five starts since the beginning of the 2018 season. In Game 1, he allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings. The Dodgers were familiar with him. They knew he throws slider after slider, and for two years they still couldn’t figure him out. That changed Sunday.