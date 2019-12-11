Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers sign relief pitcher Blake Treinen to a one-year, $10 million deal

The Dodgers signed former Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen to a one-year, $10 million deal Wednesday.
(Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Dec. 11, 2019
3:47 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

The only area the Dodgers have specifically sought to upgrade this offseason is the bullpen. As president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman described it, the need to bolster a relief corps is “omnipresent.”

The Dodgers were specifically looking for someone they believe could dominate batters in the later innings. On Wednesday, they addressed the priority, agreeing to a one-year, $10-million contract with Blake Treinen, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The news comes after the Dodgers missed out on Gerrit Cole, the offseason’s top free-agent prize, Tuesday night.

Treinen’s career has been a story of fluctuation. In 2018, he was arguably the best reliever in baseball, posting an 0.78 ERA and 38 saves as the Oakland Athletics’ closer. Last season, the 31-year-old right-hander regressed and finished with a 4.91 ERA. He lost his job as closer and was non-tendered earlier this month. He has 71 saves and a 2.97 ERA in six seasons.

The Dodgers will take a chance on Treinen recouping his form from two years ago to bolster the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen.

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
