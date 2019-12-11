Column: Blame Dodgers ownership for blinking on Gerrit Cole and getting outbid by the Yankees

Don’t blame Gerrit Cole.

By accepting a nine-year, $324-million contract from the New York Yankees, he chose the best offer made to him.

Don’t blame Scott Boras.

As Cole’s agent, Boras was obligated to build a market for his client that could produce a record contract.

Advertisement

Don’t even blame the Dodgers front office.

Andrew Friedman and his associates identified the right front-line pitcher who could transform their collection of starters into a championship-caliber rotation.

The Dodgers’ inability to land Cole is on the team’s owners, starting with Mark Walter, who as the controlling partner of Guggenheim Partners was in constant communication with Friedman and team President Stan Kasten.

The same deep-pocketed ownership group responsible for the franchise’s disastrous broadcasting deal has likely cost its team the chance of winning the World Series by conceding a bidding war to the Yankees.

Advertisement

A front office can advocate for a high-priced investment, but contracts in the high-eight or nine figures are ownership decisions.

Presented with an opportunity to sign the best pitcher in baseball, the Dodgers blinked. The Yankees didn’t.

The Dodgers offered Cole an eight-year, $300-million contract, which included salary deferrals, Jorge Castillo of The Times reported.

The Yankees topped them with their offer, which did not include deferred payments.

Which is why the Yankees are the Yankees and the Dodgers are … what exactly?

The Dodgers have depth. They have a productive farm system.

That ensures they will be competitive.

But their repeated failures in October convinced them they had to adjust their formula. Depth is rewarded over a 162-game season. Elite players generally triumph in abbreviated postseason sample sizes.

Advertisement

Hence, the Dodgers’ pursuit of Cole.

Under their current owners, the Dodgers have generally stayed out of the high end of the free-agent market, except for when they signed Zack Greinke to a six-year, $147-million deal before the 2013 season. They have elected less expensive alternatives.

In Friedman’s first winter with the Dodgers, leading up to the 2015 season, the team passed on Max Scherzer and Jon Lester and instead signed Brandon McCarthy.

The following offseason, they let Greinke go and replaced him with Scott Kazmir.

Last winter, they opted for A.J. Pollock instead of Bryce Harper.

The Dodgers chose to be safe rather than take the gambles necessary to be great and they paid the price. They made the same mistake again this week.

There are no other pitchers of Cole’s caliber on the free-agent market. There are no pitchers near his level available via trade.

The owners saved themselves $324 million, but by settling for something less than the best now, they have likely condemned themselves to falling short again next season.