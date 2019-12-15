Dodgers whiff again on another star as they eye Francisco Lindor, Mike Clevinger

The news of another club not named the Dodgers acquiring another all-star-caliber player trickled out Sunday morning. The Cleveland Indians traded right-hander Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, to the Texas Rangers. He was the third player the Dodgers had been strongly linked to who ended up going elsewhere this week, joining Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon.

The Dodgers connection made sense. They’re hunting for premium talent this off-season, and the 33-year-old Kluber resides in that echelon. He is a three-time all-star with a 2.94 ERA (earned-run average), 2.87 FIP (fielding independent pitching) and 1.036 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) over the past six seasons. The Dodgers were rumored to have wanted Kluber last season before an injury-plagued 2019 limited him to seven starts.

But the Dodgers’ focus was not on Kluber recently. Instead, they have set their eyes on Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor and, to a lesser extent, Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger.

Lindor is the player the Dodgers want most. He is a charismatic 26-year-old switch-hitting star who has cemented himself as one of the best players in baseball during his five-year career. He would improve the Dodgers offensively and defensively. He is a premier player the Dodgers believe they need to overcome the October hump.

Lindor finished second in 2015 voting for rookie of the year before being named an all-star the next four seasons. He has clubbed at least 32 home runs and posted an .842 on-base-plus-slugging percentage over the last three seasons. He’s won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.

Although he’s coming off his worst season since his rookie year, Lindor still batted .284 with an .854 OPS and 32 home runs in 143 games. He compiled 4.4 WAR (wins above replacement) in 2019 — ranked sixth among major-league shortstops — after seasons of 7.6, 5.7, and 5.5 WAR.

Lindor’s potential availability has been an open secret. In March, Indians owner Paul Dolan told fans to “enjoy” Lindor in his final three seasons under contract in Cleveland. The statement signaled that the Indians didn’t plan on re-signing Lindor, meaning trading him before he hit free agency after the 2021 season was a strong possibility.

Making the unpopular move this off-season, with two years of team control remaining for Lindor, would seemingly attract a better haul than if the Indians waited until the July 31 trade deadline or next off-season. For the Dodgers, the price would start with Gavin Lux, their top prospect. Other prospects and established major leaguers could be included.

The question is whether the Dodgers would need to add another top prospect, namely right-hander Dustin May, to land Lindor. Lastly, they would have to figure out what to do with Corey Seager, their incumbent shortstop. They could trade him or have him switch positions.

If the Dodgers want Clevinger, they almost certainly would have to give up May.

Clevinger profiles as a more attractive option for the Dodgers than Kluber. He is younger (turns 29 next week); cheaper (projected to make $4.5 million next season through arbitration compared with Kluber’s $17.5-million salary); and under club control for one more season.

Above all, Clevinger, one of the best pitchers in the American League the last three seasons, figures to be in his prime. He’s pitched to a 2.96 ERA and 3.32 FIP since the start of the 2017 campaign. He posted a 3.02 ERA with 207 strikeouts across 200 innings in 2018, his first year as a full-time starter. He was even better when healthy last season, recording a 2.71 ERA, but back and ankle injuries limited him to 21 starts.

The Dodgers envision Clevinger sitting between Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw atop their starting rotation, with Lindor at shortstop and bolstering the lineup. On paper, the moves aren’t necessary. The Dodgers would be the favorites to win their eighth straight National League West title as currently constructed. They are talented and deep. But their focus isn’t on simply reaching October. It’s on winning it all once they get there.