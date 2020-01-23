Dodgers spring training invitees include prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs

The Dodgers announced 21 nonroster invitees for spring training Thursday. The group includes nine pitchers, three catchers, four infielders and five outfielders.

Right-hander Josiah Gray and shortstop Jeter Downs, two of the organization’s top prospects, are among those who will report to major league spring training for the first time.

Gray, 21, is the fifth-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, according to Baseball America. He received the invite after posting a 2.75 earned-run average in 26 games (25 starts) across three levels, topping out at double-A Tulsa, and being named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year last season.

Downs, the Dodgers’ sixth-ranked prospect, also reached Tulsa last season. The 21-year-old batted .276 with 24 home runs, 24 steals and an .888 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Advertisement

Gray and Downs were acquired from the Cincinnati Reds last winter as part of a package in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer. A year later, only Farmer remains with the Reds from the trade, while Wood recently re-signed with the Dodgers.

Other notable names invited to Dodgers camp include outfielder Jeren Kendall (2017 first-round pick), right-hander Jordan Sheffield (2016 first-round pick), infield prospect Jacob Amaya, and veteran right-hander Edubray Ramos, who owns a 3.71 career ERA in 173 major league relief appearances.

here is the full list of nonroster invites:

PITCHERS

Advertisement

RHP Brett de Geus

RHP Josiah Gray

LHP Reymin Guduan

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Edubray Ramos

RHP Jordan Sheffield

RHP Edwin Uceta

CATCHERS

Rocky Gale

Jose Lobaton

Connor Wong

Advertisement

INFIELDERS

Jacob Amaya

Jeter Downs

Omar Estevez

Cristian Santana

OUTFIELDERS

Anthony Garcia

Connor Joe

Jeren Kendall

Zach Reks

Cody Thomas