Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers spring training invitees include prospects Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs

Dodgers 2017 first-round pick Jeren Kendall
Dodgers 2017 first-round pick Jeren Kendall plays for USA Baseball’s collegiate national team on June 28, 2016, at Dodger Stadium. Kendall is among 21 nonroster players invited to the Dodgers’ training camp this spring.
(Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
1:40 PM
Share

The Dodgers announced 21 nonroster invitees for spring training Thursday. The group includes nine pitchers, three catchers, four infielders and five outfielders.

Right-hander Josiah Gray and shortstop Jeter Downs, two of the organization’s top prospects, are among those who will report to major league spring training for the first time.

Gray, 21, is the fifth-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, according to Baseball America. He received the invite after posting a 2.75 earned-run average in 26 games (25 starts) across three levels, topping out at double-A Tulsa, and being named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year last season.

Downs, the Dodgers’ sixth-ranked prospect, also reached Tulsa last season. The 21-year-old batted .276 with 24 home runs, 24 steals and an .888 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Advertisement

Gray and Downs were acquired from the Cincinnati Reds last winter as part of a package in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer. A year later, only Farmer remains with the Reds from the trade, while Wood recently re-signed with the Dodgers.

Other notable names invited to Dodgers camp include outfielder Jeren Kendall (2017 first-round pick), right-hander Jordan Sheffield (2016 first-round pick), infield prospect Jacob Amaya, and veteran right-hander Edubray Ramos, who owns a 3.71 career ERA in 173 major league relief appearances.

here is the full list of nonroster invites:

PITCHERS

Advertisement

RHP Brett de Geus
RHP Josiah Gray
LHP Reymin Guduan
RHP Marshall Kasowski
LHP Kyle Lobstein
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Edubray Ramos
RHP Jordan Sheffield
RHP Edwin Uceta

CATCHERS

Rocky Gale
Jose Lobaton
Connor Wong

Advertisement

INFIELDERS

Jacob Amaya
Jeter Downs
Omar Estevez
Cristian Santana

OUTFIELDERS

Anthony Garcia
Connor Joe
Jeren Kendall
Zach Reks
Cody Thomas

Dodgers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Dodgers Dugout newsletter

All Dodgers, all the time. Delivered at the start of each series.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement