Here’s a look at the first Mookie Betts Dodgers bobblehead

The Dodgers made it official on Monday that they acquired All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, which has stirred up excitement in the Dodger community. The four-time All Star and World Series champion has stirred so much excitement that a manufacturer could not wait to reveal a bobblehead of him.

FOCO, the official manufacturer of MLB bobbleheads, has released a bobblehead celebrating the Dodgers’ acquisition of Betts. According to FOCO, this is the first officially licensed bobblehead to feature Betts in a Dodger uniform.

“This blockbuster trade happening just one week prior to the start of spring training has the baseball world buzzing, and FOCO knew it had to add to the buzz with this officially licensed Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO.

FOCO, the official manuffacturer of MLB bobbleheads, has unveiled the “Mookie Betts Welcome to Los Angeles Billboard” bobblehead which is set to release this June. (FOCO)

The bobblehead features Betts in a Dodgers uniform posing in front of a billboard that reads “Welcome to Los Angeles, California” with the team’s logo on the top left with palm trees and clouds that commemorate the Los Angeles climate. The bobblehead celebrates Betts’ arrival to the City of Angels.

The bobblehead is hand painted and stands 8 inches tall.

Although it has not yet been announced on the Dodgers’ schedule that this bobblehead will be available as a giveaway, fans can secure their own by preordering on FOCO’s website. According to FOCO, the projected delivery date is June 1.

“Mookie Betts is one of baseball’s top talents, having won Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and batting title awards, so it’s no surprise that Dodgers fans are excited to have him as part of their team,” said Katz.

Betts was part of a blockbuster trade deal that involved the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Besides Betts, the Dodgers also acquired left-handed pitcher David Price and cash from the Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects — shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wang.