Mookie Betts makes exhibition debut in Dodgers victory over Cubs

Mookie Betts, starting in right field and batting leadoff, made his Dodgers debut in the team’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in their first home game of the spring at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood tossed a scoreless first inning in his first appearance as a Dodger since re-signing with the team last month. The left-hander struck out two batters and gave up a two-out double to catcher Victor Caratini. … Kenley Jansen followed Wood with a clean second inning and struck out two. The closer, who had a modified offseason routine that included more throwing, said it’s the earliest he has pitched in a Cactus League game.

AT THE PLATE: Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player acquired this month, went 0 for 2 with two flyouts and a fifth-inning sacrifice flythat drove in the Dodgers’ second run. He is scheduled to start Monday. … Outfielder DJ Peters hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers the lead.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Clayton Kershaw threw a live bullpen session after having it pushed back a day because of rain Saturday. The left-hander faced five hitters. Outfielder Anthony Garcia, a nonroster invitee, homered on Kershaw’s final pitch. … Joc Pederson, still dealing with “side” discomfort in recent days, according to manager Dave Roberts, has not resumed swinging a bat.

UP NEXT: Ross Stripling is slated to against the Chicago White Sox on Monday at noon PST at Camelback Ranch. Right-hander Alex McRae will start for Chicago, the home team in the matchup between spring neighbors.