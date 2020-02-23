Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Mookie Betts makes exhibition debut in Dodgers victory over Cubs

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts smiles during spring training practice session on Friday.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts smiles during spring training practice session on Friday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Feb. 23, 2020
4:05 PM
Share
PHOENIX — 

Mookie Betts, starting in right field and batting leadoff, made his Dodgers debut in the team’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in their first home game of the spring at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood tossed a scoreless first inning in his first appearance as a Dodger since re-signing with the team last month. The left-hander struck out two batters and gave up a two-out double to catcher Victor Caratini. … Kenley Jansen followed Wood with a clean second inning and struck out two. The closer, who had a modified offseason routine that included more throwing, said it’s the earliest he has pitched in a Cactus League game.

AT THE PLATE: Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player acquired this month, went 0 for 2 with two flyouts and a fifth-inning sacrifice flythat drove in the Dodgers’ second run. He is scheduled to start Monday. … Outfielder DJ Peters hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers the lead.

Dodgers
Dodgers split on whether MLB should eliminate access to video during games
APphoto_Dodgers Spring Baseball
Dodgers
Dodgers split on whether MLB should eliminate access to video during games
The Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme depended on real-time video transmitted to the clubhouse. MLB might ban the practice, a measure not all Dodgers support.
Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Clayton Kershaw threw a live bullpen session after having it pushed back a day because of rain Saturday. The left-hander faced five hitters. Outfielder Anthony Garcia, a nonroster invitee, homered on Kershaw’s final pitch. … Joc Pederson, still dealing with “side” discomfort in recent days, according to manager Dave Roberts, has not resumed swinging a bat.

UP NEXT: Ross Stripling is slated to against the Chicago White Sox on Monday at noon PST at Camelback Ranch. Right-hander Alex McRae will start for Chicago, the home team in the matchup between spring neighbors.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Do you bleed blue?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement