Walker Buehler is sharp and so are the Dodgers as they win two split-squad games

The Dodgers won two split-squad games Saturday, defeating the Colorado Rockies 14-2 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler threw two hitless innings with two strikeouts and no walks against the Rockies, his fastball touching 96 mph. The 25-year-old right-hander and de facto team ace said his goal in his third full season is to log 200 innings, a mark no Dodger has reached since Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke in 2015. He is encouraged that he “felt better in the playoffs last year than I did at any point of the year,” he said. Relievers Joe Kelly and Brusdar Graterol each threw a scoreless inning against Colorado, with their fastballs reaching 98 to 99 mph. “It’s a nice, easy97 to 98 miles per hour,” manager Dave Roberts said of Graterol, acquired from Minnesota for Kenta Maeda. “It’s effortless, the way he throws.” Ross Stripling pitched two scoreless one-hit innings, and left-handers Caleb Ferguson and Scott Alexander each threw a hitless inning against the Diamondbacks.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers sent 16 batters to the plate in an 11-run, nine-hit fifth inning against the Rockies that featured two home runs by outfield prospect Cody Thomas, a former Oklahoma quarterback who has four homers this spring. Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer, Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run double, and Zach McKinstry had a single and run-scoring double in the inning. Left fielder Zach Reks hit an opposite-field homer in the second and a double in the fifth. Justin Turner had two hits and two runs batted in; Gavin Lux had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; and Luke Raley hit a solo homer in the first inning against the Diamondbacks.

EXTRA BASES: Blake Treinen, who is expected to play an important late-inning relief role after signing with the Dodgers this winter, took another step toward pitching in a game by throwing live batting practice. He is expected to make his Cactus League debut in the middle of this coming week. … In addition to his two hits, Reks made a diving catch of David Dahl’s drive to left in the first inning against Colorado.

UP NEXT: Left-hander Victor Gonzalez is scheduled to start against Texas right-hander Corey Kluber at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA, noon PST. Radio: 1020.

