Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger scratched Monday after feeling discomfort in his side

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger was scratched from Monday’s lineup for an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds after feeling discomfort in his side during early work in the morning, an injury manager Dave Roberts termed as “minor.”

With the Dodgers off on Tuesday, Roberts preferred to give the reigning National League most valuable player two days off before returning to action Wednesday.

Asked if Bellinger’s injury was related to his participation in Angels slugger Albert Pujols’ annual charity event at Topgolf in Scottsdale, where several of Bellinger’s long drives from Sunday night were captured on social media, Roberts said, “No.”

How disappointed would Roberts be if he found out Bellinger hurt himself at a driving range? “I’m not going to answer that,” he said. “Fair question, though.”

Advertisement

Bellinger, who will bat cleanup and play center field this season, hit .302 with a 1.035 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 47 homers and 115 RBIs and won a Gold Glove Award in right field. The level of concern with his injury seems low.

“We’re in a good place; it’s not a big deal,” Roberts said. “It just makes no sense to play him today. I really don’t think it’s Topgolf-related.”