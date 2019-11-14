Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger voted the National League most valuable player

Cody Bellinger heard the MVP chants from the end of his historic April through the end of the summer. He received them at Dodger Stadium and on the road. They were loud and constant, a consistent sound to the season. He was a favorite to take the award from the start as the Dodgers plowed their way to franchise record 106 wins with Bellinger as their engine.

The season ended in disappointment when the Dodgers fell early in the playoffs, but Bellinger received the sport’s ultimate individual prize Thursday, becoming the 12th Dodger to win the National League MVP Award.

Bellinger beat out Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich and Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon. Bellinger garndered 19 of the 30 first-place votes. Yelich had 10 first-place votes and Rendon had one.

Bellinger batted .305 with 47 home runs, 115 runs batted in, 15 steals, and a 1.035 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He was issued a league-leading 21 intentional walks and provided plus defense at three positions -- right field, center field, and base. He won a Gold Glove as a right fielder and a Silver Slugger Award.

Yelich bested Bellinger in most offensive statistical categories, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, but Bellinger was the better defender and appeared in 156 games. Yelich, fractured his kneecap Sept. 10 and missed the remainder of the season. He played in 130 games, finishing with a .329 batting average, 44 home runs, and a 1.100 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Bellinger entered 2019 looking to rebound after a frustrating 2018 season when his struggles against left-handed pitching prompted the Dodgers to platoon him in September and through the postseason. He bounced back by becoming one of baseball’s best hitters against lefties, batting .280 with 18 home runs and a .982 OPS.

He is the first Dodgers position player to win it since outfielder Kirk Gibson in 1988, the last year the Dodgers won the World Series. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw was named MVP in 2014. Other Dodgers most valuable players since the team moved to Los Angeles include first baseman Steve Garvey in 1974, pitcher Sandy Koufax in 1963 and shortstop Maury Wills in 1962.

