Dodgers’ Julio Urias struggles in first spring outing, but Dave Roberts shrugs it off

The Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 in a spring training exhibition game Monday at Goodyear (Ariz.) Ballpark.

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Julio Urias, slotted for a rotation spot after bouncing between the bullpen and rotation last season, struggled with his command while facing five batters during a third inning in which he gave up two unearned runs, one hit, struck out one and walked one. He recorded two outs. “Julio is fine,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We have to keep building him up, but I think getting him into a normal routine, he’s only going to get better.” Yadier Alvarez, a 23-year-old Cuban pitcher reinstated from the restricted list and designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was assigned to minor league camp. Alvarez has flashed a 100-mph fastball but has had control problems and behavioral issues.

AT THE PLATE: Matt Beaty, a corner outfielder and infielder competing for a bench spot, drove a solo homer to right-center field off Reds starter Sonny Gray in the second inning. Beaty also singled sharply to right field in the sixth. The Dodgers scored their second run on Terrence Gore’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Joc Pederson, sidelined by right hip and side injuries, resumed running and took swings in the cages for a third day. “It’s heading in the right direction,” Pederson said. “You can’t really speed up the recovery process, but I’m looking to get into a game as soon as possible.” ... Pitcher Jimmy Nelson, sidelined by lower-body discomfort, resumed his throwing program Monday. ... Infield prospect Omar Estevez has been sidelined by a sore throwing shoulder. ... Alex Wood is scheduled to throw three innings against the Hanwha Eagles, a Korean Baseball Organization team visiting Arizona, in a 1 p.m. game Wednesday at the Dodgers’ complex.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers are off Tuesday. They resume play Wednesday when Clayton Kershaw will start against San Francisco at Camelback Ranch at 5 p.m. PST.

