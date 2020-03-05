Walker Buehler not particularly sharp in Dodgers’ spring training loss to A’s

The Dodgers lost to the Oakland A’s 5-1 in a spring training game at Hohokam Stadium on Thursday in Phoenix.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler’s second start of the spring was not as smooth as his first. After tossing two scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies last Saturday, the right-hander allowed two earned runs over 2⅓ innings in Thursday’s loss to the A’s, including a solo home run to Matt Chapman in the first inning. “Threw a few too many hittable pitches and not enough good ones,” said Buehler, who showed frustration at a few close nonstrike calls. “Nothing to go back to the drawing board about.” Buehler struck out two of the 12 batters he faced but let five others reach base. “There are going to be games during the year when the ball doesn’t jump out of your hand the same way,” he said. “Velocity probably a little bit down today. But it’s only my second outing.” Relievers Kenley Jansen, Caleb Ferguson, Brett de Geus and Adam Kolarek each threw at least one scoreless inning. Dylan Floro couldn’t get out of the sixth, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers managed only five hits and struck out 12 times in their lowest-scoring game of the spring. Edwin Rios was the only hitter to reach base against A’s starter Mike Fiers, who retired 12 of the 13 he faced during four scoreless innings. In the sixth, reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger blasted his first home run of the spring. “He took some good swings,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Looked good in center field.” The team only put runners in scoring position on two other occasions: in the fifth, when Cody Thomas laced a two-out triple to right; and in the ninth, when Cristian Santana and Tyler White both singled. “Some other guys,” Roberts said, “have got to work through some things.”

EXTRA BASES: Though he did not play Thursday, Roberts said third baseman Justin Turner is fine after getting hit by a pitch in Wednesday night’s game and will be back in the lineup Friday … Outfielder Joc Pederson took some practice swings and went through a full workout Thursday morning as he continues to recover from a right side injury … Utility man Chris Taylor will be a game-time decision on Friday as he recovers from soreness in the back of his left shoulder, an injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch last Thursday.

UP NEXT: Right-hander Ross Stripling is scheduled to start on Friday night when the Dodgers host the Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix. TV: SportsNet LA, 5:05 p.m. PT.