David Price strikes out seven as Dodgers beat Rockies 7-1

The Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-1 on Saturday at Camelback Ranch to improve to 8-6 in Cactus League play.

ON THE MOUND: David Price was much sharper in his second spring start than his first, striking out seven of 10 batters — three looking — and walking one in three hitless innings in which he threw 45 pitches. The left-hander had excellent command of his sinking fastball, cut-fastball and changeup and kept his pitches down in the zone. “I felt lot better, more normal,” Price said after battling nerves in his spring debut. Reliever Blake Treinen overcame some “jitters and Bambi legs” in his first game for the Dodgers, allowing no hits and walking one in the fifth. Treinen, who has had shoulder, elbow and lower-back problems, believes good health, some mechanical tweaks and a better pitch-mix — probably more sinkers and fewer cutters — will help him regain his 2018 form, when he went 9-2 with an 0.78 ERA and 38 saves in 68 games, striking out 100 and walking 21 in 80 1/3 innings for Oakland. Pedro Baez and Brusdar Graterol threw scoreless innings.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers scored five runs off Rockies starter Ubaldo Jimenez in the first inning, two on a Zach Reks single. Chris Taylor, returning to the lineup after missing several games because of a sore left shoulder, singled and scored in each of the first and second innings. Max Muncy hit an opposite-field solo homer to left field in the second. Austin Barnes singled and scored in the first and doubled in the fifth. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer off Scott Alexander in the sixth.

EXTRA BASES: Mookie Betts, scratched from Friday night’s lineup because of a stomach bug, was not in camp Saturday. A doctor diagnosed the right fielder with food poisoning, and manager Dave Roberts said he is hoping Betts can return to the lineup on Monday. … Outfielder Joc Pederson, slowed by right hip and side injuries, is scheduled for five innings in the field and three at-bats in a minor league game Sunday. ... Third baseman Justin Turner left camp Saturday to watch his wife, Kourtney, run in Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon. … Jimmy Nelson (lower-back, groin) is scheduled to throw 15 pitches off a mound Sunday. … Right-hander Dustin May (oblique) has resumed playing catch.

UP NEXT: Left-hander Julio Urías is scheduled to start against Texas right-hander Jordan Lyles at Surprise Stadium. TV: SportsNet LA, 1 p.m. PST.