Alex Wood and Tony Gonsolin are sharp in Dodgers’ exhibition rout of the Padres

The Dodgers thumped the San Diego Padres 14-2 in a Cactus League exhibition at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning and seven runs in the seventh. ... Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run in his second game since sitting out because of a forearm injury. ... Cody Bellinger and Kiké Hernández each doubled.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood gave up one run and three hits over 3 1/3 innings. The left-hander, who will start the season as the Dodgers’ No. 5 starter, had four strikeouts and zero walks. ... Tony Gonsolin tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three, walking two and surrendering two hits.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Mookie Betts was held out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game, but manager Dave Roberts said the right fielder is scheduled to play in the team’s next game, Wednesday night, after dealing with food poisoning. Betts participated in workouts Monday morning. ... Roberts said Julio Urías exchanged text messages with Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun after he hit Calhoun in the face with a 95-mph fastball Sunday. Calhoun, a former Dodgers prospect, was diagnosed with a fractured jaw. . ... Catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, utilityman Zach McKinstry, outfielders DJ Peters and Luke Raley, pitcher Brett de Geus and infielders Jacob Amaya and Omar Estevez were sent to minor league camp.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers are off Tuesday before facing the Milwaukee Brewers at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday night. Walker Buehler is scheduled to start for the Dodgers opposite right-hander Freddy Peralta. TV: SNLA.