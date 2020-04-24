Man beaten in Dodger Stadium parking lot files lawsuit against team

A Riverside County man who suffered a fractured skull after being punched in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after a game last year alleged in a lawsuit that the lot didn’t have adequate lighting or security.

Filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the complaint on behalf of Rafael Reyna includes claims for negligence, premises liability and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

As Reyna walked to his car around midnight on March 30, 2019, after the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 5-4 in 13 innings, unknown assailants attacked him. The lawsuit said the incident left him with “severe traumatic brain injury.”

“The lack of LAPD-uniformed security personnel diminished the safety and security of Dodger Stadium by creating a more relaxed atmosphere without the threat of immediate police intervention,” the 16-page complaint said. “The atmosphere emboldened wrongdoers at the stadium.”

The Dodgers declined to comment.

The lawsuit also alleged the parking lot was “notoriously poorly lit” and that contributed to a delay of “at least 10 minutes” in Reyna being discovered.

Reyna is represented by Carl Douglas, once a member of O.J. Simpson’s team of attorneys, and David Lira of Girardi Keese. The firm represented Bryan Stow in a lawsuit against the Dodgers after he was permanently disabled by an attack outside Dodger Stadium in 2011.

Reyna’s lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Times staff writer Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.