Family of man beaten in Dodger Stadium parking lot hires former ‘Dream Team’ lawyer

The family of the 45-year-old man who suffered a skull fracture after being punched at Dodger Stadium has hired civil rights and personal injury attorney Carl Douglas.
Los Angeles Police Department investigators are continuing their search for a man suspected of punching Rafael Reyna during an argument after Friday night's Dodgers game, sending the 45-year-old to the hospital.
Reyna is hospitalized in a coma, according to his family’s attorney.
Douglas has represented a number of high-profile clients, and was once a member of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” of defense lawyers.
Reyna’s wife Christel told KTLA her husband fractured his skull when he fell in the parking lot after being punched and is on life support.
She said she was on a Facetime call with her husband when he was attacked after midnight Saturday following the Dodgers’ six-hour game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
No arrests have been made and the cause of the fight remains under investigation, police said.
It was not known if the game was a factor in the fight. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. Police said he may have driven off in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.
Bryan Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan who was attacked and left permanently disabled at a Dodgers game in 2011, shared his sympathies with the family Monday.
"I can't believe that it's been eight years since it happened to me that it's happening again," Stow told Bay Area TV station KTVU. "I feel totally sad for him and his family and angry about the people that did this to him."
The two men who attacked Stow, Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood, were convicted of assault and ordered to pay a share of the $18-million judgment.
The father of two will require around-the-clock medical care for the rest of his life, doctors said.
Stow has since become an anti-bullying advocate. Last week, he spoke to students in the Eureka, Calif., area. “Bullies changed my life forever,” he told them.
Christel Reyna set up a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses.
“He was the main source of income for our family and somehow someway we need to make it through this,” she wrote. “I anticipate some tough roads ahead of us, but we believe in the power of our Lord to heal him and carry our family through.”