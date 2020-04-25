Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully is released from hospital after fall

Vin Scully
Vin Scully called Dodgers games for 67 seasons. He has been released from the hospital after a fall at his home Tuesday, according to a team statement.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
April 25, 2020
6:44 PM
Vin Scully has been released from the hospital after a fall at his home this week, the Dodgers shared on Twitter Saturday.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster, 92, thanked the first responders, doctors and nurses who treated him at Los Robles Hospital.

“My sincerest thanks to the LA County Firemen and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses of Los Robles Hospital,” Scully said in a statement. “I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I’m home resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!”

Scully called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, starting in 1950 in Brooklyn and concluding at the end of the 2016 campaign at the age of 88. His tenure was the longest with one franchise by a broadcaster in professional sports history.

Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
