Unspecified number of Dodgers employees test positive for coronavirus

Less than a week before the Dodgers reconvene for spring training 2.0, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 but declined to specify the number or place within the franchise.

Friedman did, however, acknowledge that at least one player tested positive. He added he is unsure if any players’ positive tests will prevent them from joining the team for the start of training at Dodger Stadium. Players will report July 1. Friedman said the club’s first official workout is scheduled July 3.

“Obviously, this is a delicate subject and something that has been front in mind for all of us the last four months,” Friedman said in a conference call Thursday. “We have had some people in our organization test positive, none that have resulted in symptoms that have been problematic. But, obviously, this has been front in mind for all of us and just by trying to handle this in the way we think best as we’re figuring this out and learning as we go.”

Advertisement

The Dodgers join a growing list of organizations that have acknowledged positive cases in recent days, including the Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Colorado Rockies. USA Today reported at least 40 players and staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The wave prompted MLB to order clubs to shut down their spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona.

The cases serve as a reminder of the challenge awaiting MLB to stage its 60-game season during a global pandemic after three months of tense negotiations over how to split hundreds of millions of dollars. The league and the players union agreed on a health and safety protocol that produced an operations manual of more than 100 pages. The document effectively orders every person involved in the league to change their behavior from the ground up.