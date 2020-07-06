Dodgers open 2020 season against Giants before facing Astros on the road

If there is a 2020 season, the Dodgers will open their 60-game sprint like they were supposed to begin their 162-game marathon in March: at home against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers are scheduled to host the Giants on Thursday, July 23, starting their campaign with a three-game series before going on the road to face the Houston Astros in a 2017 World Series rematch that was not part of their original 2020 schedule.

The Astros are scheduled to visit Dodger Stadium for a two-game set Sept. 12 and 13 for the first time since beating the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Two years later, that championship was tarnished when Mike Fiers, a pitcher on the team, revealed that Astros hitters cheated that season.

Major League Baseball’s investigation confirmed the allegations. The Astros were issued several penalties, including the loss of draft picks, and general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were subsequently fired, but the franchise was not forced to forfeit the title.