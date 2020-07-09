Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers unveil their schedule for the 2021 regular season

An aerial view of Dodger Stadium is shown.
The Dodgers are scheduled to play their 2021 home opener against the Washington Nationals on April 9.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris 
July 9, 2020
2:26 PM
Though two weeks remain before MLB’s delayed start to the 2020 season, the league on Thursday released its schedule for a 2021 campaign it hopes will begin on time.

The preliminary slate is supposed to start April 1, 2021, with the Dodgers traveling to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ home opener will come eight days later against the Washington Nationals.

Thanks to interleague matchups between the West divisions of the National and American Leagues, the Dodgers will host the Houston Astros on Aug. 3-4. With fans not expected to attend games this season, that 2021 matchup could be the first in which Dodger fans will be present for a game against the Astros since Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was uncovered this off-season.

The Dodgers will play two three-game series against the Angels on May 7-9 (at Angel Stadium) and Aug. 6-8 (at Dodger Stadium).

Click here for the full slate of games.

Mookie Betts wouldn’t consider opting out like Dodgers teammate David Price because he’d lose the service time that will make him a free agent.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

