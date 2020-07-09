Dodgers unveil their schedule for the 2021 regular season

Though two weeks remain before MLB’s delayed start to the 2020 season, the league on Thursday released its schedule for a 2021 campaign it hopes will begin on time.

The preliminary slate is supposed to start April 1, 2021, with the Dodgers traveling to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ home opener will come eight days later against the Washington Nationals.

Thanks to interleague matchups between the West divisions of the National and American Leagues, the Dodgers will host the Houston Astros on Aug. 3-4. With fans not expected to attend games this season, that 2021 matchup could be the first in which Dodger fans will be present for a game against the Astros since Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was uncovered this off-season.

The Dodgers will play two three-game series against the Angels on May 7-9 (at Angel Stadium) and Aug. 6-8 (at Dodger Stadium).

