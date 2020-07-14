Dodgers to sell seats outfitted with cutouts of fans’ faces

Your real self might not be able to enjoy a game at Dodger Stadium this season, but your virtual self can.

The Dodgers are the latest team to join the cutout craze: Submit a photo and the team will turn it into a cutout and display it in a seat all season. If the camera locks in on just the right spot, you could see your face at a game while you watch the game on television.

The Dodgers will hold a presale for season ticket holders Tuesday afternoon, with cutouts available to the public Wednesday.

The team is charging either $149 or $299 for the season, depending on location, with proceeds going to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The $149 cutouts will be displayed on the field and loge levels, with the $299 cutouts in the seats most likely to be seen on television: the dugout club behind home plate and the new “home run” seats located immediately behind the outfield wall.

The Dodgers will not allow fans to display loyalty toward another team: “Cutouts cannot be used to cheer on an opposing team.”

But neither will they permit you to virtually heckle the Houston Astros, with “offensive or negative references to any MLB team” strictly forbidden.

The San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers are among other teams selling cutouts, with the Giants offering them free to season-ticket holders.