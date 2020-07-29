Dodgers vs. Astros starting lineups: Two rookie pitchers to start in Game 2
A night after Joe Kelly ignited the Dodgers-Astros rivalry, the clubs will finish a quick two-game series Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Dustin May, a rookie, will start for the Dodgers. Cristian Javier, another rookie, will make his first major-league start. Neither pitcher participated in the 2017 World Series, but neither did Kelly and that didn’t stop tempers from flaring.
Javier is right-handed so Max Muncy will return to the leadoff spot for the Dodgers, moving Mookie Betts to second in the batting order. Chris Taylor will take Kiké Hernández’s spot at second base, Joc Pederson is back in the lineup in left field, and Matt Beaty will make his season debut as the designated hitter.
May makes his second start of the season after toeing the rubber opening day on short notice when Clayton Kershaw landed on the injured list. May gave up a run and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in that first outing against the San Francisco Giants.
MLB suspended Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly eight games and manager Dave Roberts one game following heated incidents against Astros. Houston manager Dusty Baker was fined.
He’ll face an Astros lineup without centerfielder and leadoff hitter George Springer. Instead, Myles Straw will play center field and left fielder Kyle Tucker will lead off. Third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Carlos Correa, the two Astros who took issue with Kelly on Tuesday, are back in Houston’s lineup.
DODGERS LINEUP
Max Muncy 1B
Mookie Betts RF
Cody Bellinger CF
Justin Turner 3B
Corey Seager SS
Chris Taylor 2B
Joc Pederson LF
Matt Beaty DH
Austin Barnes C
Dustin May RHP
ASTROS LINEUP
Kyle Tucker LF
José Altuve 2B
Alex Bregman 3B
Michael Brantley DH
Yuli Gurriel 1B
Carlos Correa SS
Josh Reddick RF
Myles Straw CF
Martin Maldonado C
Cristian Javier RHP
