Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers, who dropped three of four games to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, continue a 10-game trip Monday night at Atlanta when they open a three-game series against the Braves at Truist Park.

Right-hander Gavin Stone (0-0, 9.00 earned-run average) will start for the Dodgers against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton (5-3, 2.85 ERA). Stone gave up four runs in four innings in his major league debut May 3 against Philadelphia. Morton, in five career starts against the Dodgers, is 1-2 with an ERA of 4.94.

With pitchers Julio Urías and Dustin May on the injured list, the Dodgers will send right-hander Bobby Miller to the mound Tuesday night. Miller was the club’s first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft out of the University of Louisville.

The Dodgers and the Braves lead their respective divisions, Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West (29-19, .604), 1½ games ahead of Arizona, while Atlanta is atop the NL East at 29-17 (.630), five games in front of the New York Mets.

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. will each take an 11-game hitting streak into Monday night’s series opener.