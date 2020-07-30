Dodgers show off some power in victory over Diamondbacks

AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, Corey Seager and Max Muncy added solo shots and the Dodgers rolled to their third straight win with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, largely thanks to a two-run homer by Pollock that landed deep in the left field seats. They probably would have had an even bigger lead if not for Kole Calhoun’s spectacular diving catch in right field that robbed Justin Turner of an extra-base hit.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 4-0 after Seager’s homer to right field. Ketel Marte pulled the D-backs within a 4-1 margin in the third with his first homer of the season but the Dodgers responded with runs in the fifth and sixth inning to build a comfortable lead.

Ross Stripling (2-0) won his second game in two starts, pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up three runs. Pedro Baez earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

It was another rough performance for the D-backs’ rotation, which was supposed to be a strength coming into the season. Robbie Ray (0-2) needed 94 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six walks and five hits.

The D-backs came into the game hitting just .202 during the season’s first week and managed just five hits against the Dodgers.

Observations from the Dodgers’ 6-3 win:

1. Hit it hard: AJ Pollock ripped a two-run home run to left his first time up, crushing an elevated fastball 384 feet. In the fifth, he roped a double even farther, bouncing it off the 407-foot wall in straight away center field.

2. Soft ball: Ross Stripling produced only two strikeouts and five total swing-and-misses in his 51/3-inning, three-run start against the Diamondbacks. Yet, the right-hander mostly avoided hard contact and was able to give the Dodgers much-needed length.

3. Mookie making plays: Betts scored on a first-inning sac fly after going first to third on a soft Max Muncy single. In the second, he took second on a routine line drive into right, dancing around a tag on his way to the bag. And in the third, he made a sliding catch in right to prevent a possible extra-base hit.

— Jorge Castillo